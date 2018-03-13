Charlie Sheen’s house in LA is on sale for $10million – and it’s party central!

If you’re WINNING at life, you might have the cash to splash on Charlie Sheen’s house Beverly Hills. It’s just gone on the market for $10million – that’s around £7.2million to us Brits – and Charlie’s set to make a pretty penny from the place, having bought the Mediterranean-style property more than ten years ago for $7.2million.

The Two And A Half Men star has created a beautiful home, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two swimming pools. There’s a lot to see, so let’s start the tour.

Charlie-Sheen's-House-1

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

Located on the exclusive Mulholland Estates, Charlie’s home is accessed through this gated driveway.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-2

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

It has two pools – the other is a smaller ‘endless pool’ swimming machine that Charlie uses to keep in shape. This beauty is served by its own bar, where we imagine reformed party boy Charlie has hosted a fair few shindigs over the years.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-3

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

The Latino feel of Charlie’s home might have a lot to do with his roots. Because – and not a lot of people know this – Charlie’s real name is Carlos Irwin Estévez. His dad, actor Martin Sheen was born Ramon Estévez, and his grandfather was born in Spain. Charlie also has three siblings, Emilio, Renée and Ramon – but he was the only one to follow in his dad’s footsteps and take the stage name Sheen.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-10

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

Anyway, back to the tour now. We’re particular fans of the kitchen, and the rustic light fitting that hangs above the island. It’s also got one of our all-time favourite features – a walk-in pantry. It’s accessed from a spacious entrance hall with an impressive mezzanine.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-11

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

This impressive sitting room is a place to relax and have fun, with an open fireplace, juke box and pool table. We wonder if Charlie is a Hot Shot?!

Charlie-Sheen's-house-4

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

Charlie’s master suite is something else. It includes this screening room with wet bar. Not sure why Saving Private Ryan is shown on the screen – shouldn’t it be Platoon?

Charlie-Sheen's-house-7

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

We wouldn’t mind staying in this very tastefully decorated guest room.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-6

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

And the bathrooms aren’t too shabby either. That freestanding tub is the ideal place for some Anger Management.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-8

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

Charlie’s five children must love sleeping in this planetarium-themed bedroom.

Charlie-Sheen's-house-12

Image credit: Trulia/Crisnet

No longer a Young Gun, Charlie has recently turned his back on the party lifestyle and is embracing a healthier lifestyle – he’s even adopted a vegan diet. Perhaps that’s why he’s decided to say goodbye to this luxurious home.

