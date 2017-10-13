The difference from region to region is shocking!

Always dreamed of having an big house with a guest bedroom? A cinema room? A home gym? Property website Zoopla has pulled together some figures and revealed where you can get the most property for your money in Great Britain.

If you’re prepared to relocate to the North East, Scotland or Wales, your dream of a huge home could become a reality. It’s all about location, location, location. Read on to discover the cheapest places to live in the UK.

Blaenau Gwent in South Wales came out on top as the local authority that offers buyers the most space for their money, with an average price per sq ft of £79.

The comparison between this and the most expensive local authority – the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea – is astonishing. The going rate there currently stands at £1,328 per sq ft.

That’s almost 18 times the price!

The second cheapest square footage can be found in Burnley, Lancashire, at £87 per sq ft, while the second most expensive is the City of Westminster at £1,093 per sq ft.

The ten local authorities where you can get the most for your money

10. County Durham – £101 per sq ft

9. Hyndburn – £99 per sq ft

8. Rhondda Cynon Taf – £98 per sq ft

7. Na h-Eileanan an Iar – £97 per sq ft

6. Neath Port Talbot – £97 per sq ft

5. North Ayrshire – £96 per sq ft

4. Merthyr Tydfil – £94 per sq ft

3. East Ayrshire – £91 per sq ft

2. Burnley – £87 per sq ft

1. Blaenau Gwent – £79 per sq ft

On a regional level, house hunters can get the best value for money in the North East, where the average price per sq ft is £124. This is followed by Scotland and Wales, where the average cost in both regions is £137 per sq ft.

A relocation could soon be in order…

The least affordable region, unsurprisingly, is London, with an average price of £496 per sq ft, followed by South East England with an average price of £309 per sq ft.

Regions ranked from cheapest to most expensive per sq ft

11. North East – £124 per sq ft

10. Wales – £137 per sq ft

9. Scotland – £137 per sq ft

8. Yorkshire and The Humber – £146 per sq ft

7. North West – £147 per sq ft

6. East Midlands – £164 per sq ft

5. West Midlands – £173 per sq ft

4. South West – £223 per sq ft

3. East of England – £269 per sq ft

2. South East – £309 per sq ft

1. London – £496 per sq ft