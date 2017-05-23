When you were a kid you probably wanted a tree house – we can guarantee this one is better than anything you ever dreamed of

Gardeners among you will be thrilled that today marks the start of RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017. What’s even more exciting is the super-luxurious tree house that forms one of the exhibits.

Made from Kebony, a beautiful wood that’s popular with architects, the tree house offers a unique opportunity to explore one of Blue Forest’s stunning bespoke designs. Complete with a copper turret, this tree house is more like a dream castle than a kid’s hideaway.

The tree house can be found on the show’s prestigious Main Avenue (so you definitely cannot miss it!), surrounded by a natural woodland planting scheme by Architectural Plants. With sculptural trees and plants a big interest for this nursery, the garden element is a sight to behold, working in perfect partnership with the striking structure. Flowerbeds surround the outside and incorporate garden seating, while plants meander their way up high, creating a true forest feel.

Outside, the structure looks amazing. But it’s not just the exterior that has been given a lot of attention. The interior has been thoughtfully created too, with plenty of space for a post-dinner tipple and a window seat the ideal spot for reading a book. It’s filled with natural elements too, from the all-wood walls to the carved branch table.

In terms of materials, the choice of Kebony was not just for its beauty. It’s also environmentally friendly, due to specialist engineering that modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating them with furfuryl alcohol, an agricultural by-product.

“We have worked hard to develop a reputation as the world’s leading tree house experts,’ says Andy Payne, the founder of Blue Forest. ‘This year’s tree house will be the largest we have ever exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show. We are delighted to be on Main Avenue and can’t wait to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the show!’

Andy is definitely not the only one. Chelsea is always an exciting date on the gardening calendar. If you’re going this week, we hope you love the tree house as much as we do. The only problem is, you might just want to take it home.

Image credits: Alexander Whittle