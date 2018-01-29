Four-bedroom houseboat for sale in Chelsea

By

You won’t get cabin fever in this spacious floating home

Why live by the water when you can live on it? This stunning houseboat offers all the benefits of living in the heart of Chelsea, with the added luxury of actually being on the Thames.

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

Located on Cadogan Pier, this newly refurbished houseboat is one of the most luxurious on the Thames and offers stunning views across the Albert Bridge, Battersea Park and the historic Cheyne Walk (also known as billionaire’s row).

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

And this unique way of living needn’t be cramped. The houseboat offers an incredible 3,400 sq. ft of living space, with an additional 1000 sq. ft of decking – just think of the summer parties you could have!

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

The 33-meter long boat is comprised of a spacious open-plan living and dining room, which is connected to a curved kitchen in the stern and the en-suite master bedroom. Modern spiralled staircases link the main deck to the lower and upper decks, where three further en-suite bedrooms, a sky lounge, study area and utility room are located. And of course, the best thing about it is the surrounding views of the river.

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

If you’re concerned about being exposed to the elements in the winter, fear not, it has been fully kitted out with all the mod-cons for comfortable living – including underfloor heating, climate control and central heating.

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

Christened ‘Flagship’, the boat was built by the Van der Windt shipyard in Holland in 1915 and was originally used to carry dry cargo around the rivers and canals of Europe. She came to London in the 1980s, where she was refurbished to become one of the Capital’s top restaurants.

Chelsea houseboat

Image credit: Knight Frank

She has spent the last 25 years in her current spot, neighbouring the likes of Mick Jagger, George Eliot and Sylvia Pankhurst. The recent re-design has put her on a par with surrounding high-end properties in Chelsea, currently listed on Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.5million, which includes a 50-year mooring licence at Cadogan Pier.

