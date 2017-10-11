If children could build houses this is how fabulous they would be

Take a look at these amazing and inspirational houses from the wonderful minds of children brought to life with 3D illustration

We at Ideal Home love a ‘before and after’ story but we’ve never seen any quite as wonderful and whimsical as these clever creations. Innovated by online furniture and homeware company, Made.com, a collection of UK school children aged 4-12 were commissioned to produce their own designs/blueprints for how they envisaged our homes to look in the future.

Made.com then took their original drawings and had them professionally mocked up using industry standard architectural design software – to create life-like images and the results look about as real and wonderful as can be.

The project looked into the minds of young people to find out what interests, motivates and secures them when thinking of ‘home’ and the environment around them. Here is what Made.com found:

1. Children are mindful of the environment You will see from the piece that when asked to draw our plans for how they thought our homes would look in the future, they displayed a clear concern for the environment, even at such an early age. Multiple designs feature eco-friendly fixtures – and one eight year old from Crawley has designed a forest based tree-home with sustainability in mind. Isla, 10, has designed something which powers itself completely, with solar panels covering all of the exterior walls and roof.

​2. Our budding young architects are also concerned with safety at home and even seem to be prepping for war: Kaya, aged 12 from Esher, has opted to add a stealthy touch to her future home by making it completely camouflaged come nightfall, while seven year old Ellis from Essex has opted for titanium bricks and bullet proof windows and even a steel roof – leaving a house that is feasibly fit for war.

3. Kids are ready for relocation: In a modern world where people can find themselves having to relocate for work multiple times in their lifetime, one budding architect, five year old Charlie from Folkestone, has come up with a solution in the form of a home that can move itself and travel long distances on a set of mechanical legs. Also great if you’re not too keen on your neighbours.

And here are some other firm favourites:

This wonderful sugar-coated home is made out of custard cream. There are cherry flavoured bricks on the edges of the home, candy windows and a bubble gum door.

Located by the sea, this home features a glass panel roof and is made out of fine wood. This house has an ability to camouflage at night time.

Perhaps more traditional to the untrained, adult eye but look closely and this home features fluffy carpet walls and windows made out of melted strawberry lollipops. The giant slide is made out of jelly (making it extra slippery and bouncy).

This home in a wild forest is situated high up in the trees and benefits from stunning views.

And if one home is not enough how about a whole colourful street that floats on clouds in the sky?

Don’t you think these are all fantastic? We are going to make an offer on the timber beach house – it’s so contemporary cool!