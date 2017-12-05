Christmas Eve boxes are the latest must-have festive tradition

Asda predicts Christmas Eve boxes will be bigger than ever this year, as they unveil boxes from just £2.50!

Christmas Eve boxes are the latest US craze to find its way to our shores in recent years. Asda has predicted that this year, with online searches tripling since 2014, will be the year we all think outside (or should be inside) the box for Christmas Eve.

We all have our own little family traditions at Christmas, from watching festive movies and hanging the stockings to leaving out mince pies, carrots and a tipple of sherry for Santa before one last sleep.

‘With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, we are predicting that there will be more families spending the evening together, ‘ explains Sarah Tristram, Christmas Trends Expert at George, ‘the boxes look like they will be hugely popular with our customers.

The idea behind the Christmas Eve box is to create a gift set of all the things required to ensure the perfect family night before Christmas. You simply buy one of the specially design boxes and fill them with treats – from matching pyjamas sets, hot drinking chocolate, a festive DVD and seasonal crockery for santa’s treats.

‘There are plenty of blogs with parents asking each other for advice and sharing ideas on what to include,’ says Sarah, who goes on to explain, ‘we’ve put some ideas next to the boxes in store,’. Here are Sarah’s top 5 products for this year’s Asda Christmas Eve box;

1. Christmas Pyjama set

There’s an elf set for the whole family, be sure to snap an elfie selfie to treasure!

Buy now: Elf Christmas Pyjama set, from £8

2. Cake kit

Bond over an afternoon of baking festive tasty treats with the snowy the Snowman Mircowave Cake Kit (pick up in store)

3. Elf on DVD

Sit as a family and watch the most loveable elf of all time find his way around New york city. Laughter and feel-good vibes are guaranteed in equal measure with this much-loved movie.

4. Hot chocolate

Warm your cockles with a steaming hot mug of drinking chocolate. Pick up Asda’s Instant Hot Chocolate when in store, for an easy way to make everyone’s favourite bedtime drink.

5. Magical snow globe

Magical to children at least, the snow globe is a Christmas favourite. Shake things up this year with a wonder Christmas scene to capture little imaginations.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas already.