‘Tis the season to be charitable

It's heart-warming to see Christmas spirit is alive and well, with new research revealing the lengths we'll go to to spread festive cheer and goodwill to those less fortunate.

As the song says Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but have you ever considered it might not be wonderful for everyone.

According to a survey of 1,031 UK adults, carried out by One4all, an overwhelming number 64 per cent of British adults have donated time or money to a charitable cause at Christmas time.

The data confirms us Brits are a generous bunch, with 36 per cent agreeing Christmas is a time for giving. More than one in three believe it’s important to help those less fortunate at this time of year. Children in the care system, the homeless and families living on the breadline being the top three charitable causes we are most likely to donate our time and money to during at Christmas.

‘It’s very easy for Christmas to become all about gifts, it’s important to remember the true spirit of Christmas is about sharing what we have – whether that be time or money – with others.’ says Aoife Davey, group marketing manager at One4all, the Post Office gift card,’ What’s particularly interesting to see is how literally people are taking the phrase helping those who are less fortunate, as the data shows so many will actively donate time or money to worthy causes.’

“And while our research indicates the Britain is a generous nation, it’s great to see how many British adults are doing what they can.’ Aoife goes on to say, ‘Even those who don’t have the time or the money to donate to charity can do their bit to spread goodwill, even if it is as simple as smiling at a stranger or visiting an elderly neighbour at Christmas.

It’s not just Santa and his reindeer who clock up the miles during the festive period, with the average adult travelling 16.61 miles to deliver gifts, 12.81 miles to enjoy Christmas dinner with family and 12.97 miles to wish loved ones a Merry Christmas.

Video Of The Week

The researched found Bristol to be the most charitable city in the UK, with 76 per cent of residents having donated time or money to a charitable cause at Christmas time. Brighton and Plymouth both followed as close runners-up with 74 per cent and 72 per cent of locals being charitable in some capacity.

Let’s continue to spread Christmas cheer to one and all.