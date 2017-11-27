Ever wondered what 15,000 flowers would look like on a Christmas tree?

Pretty impressive is the answer. That's how many buds have gone into making this year's flower Christmas tree at London St Pancras International

Last week London St Pancras International unveiled its spectacular 2017 Christmas tree, a statuesque flower tree created by the station’s very own luxury florist, Moyses Stevens. Bringing a festive flourish to the famous station, the hand-crafted 47ft floral sensation is made from over 15,000 flowers and took over 1,151 expert man hours to bring to life.

The tree’s branches are interlaced with beautiful roses; hydrangeas; delicate anemones; amaryllis, orchids; and dianthus; whilst pretty petals and pine cones are strung around the tree in lieu of traditional lights. The stunning creation will take pride of place on the station concourse, gleefully greeting commuters, Londoners, and tourists alike until 3rd January 2018.

Looking for a Christmas tree yourself? Don’t miss the Best artificial Christmas trees to light up the festive season

‘The unveiling of the St Pancras International Christmas tree is eagerly awaited each year,’ explains Gemma Kavanagh, Director of Floral Artistry at Moyses Stevens, ‘so we were thrilled to be given the responsibility to create this year’s show-stopping spectacle. We pride ourselves on creating luxurious, detailed floral displays so we spent a great deal of time experimenting and planning to create a finished tree that will wow visitors to the station.’

Gemma goes on to say of the flower Christmas tree, ‘We hope our creation will help fuel the trend for floral Christmas trees, inspiring even more people to enjoy having flowers in their home this winter.’

Related: How to care for a Christmas poinsettia

Here are Gemma’s top tips on how to create a similar look in your own home;

• Start with a colour scheme that compliments your interior. Keep in mind that if you wish to use fresh flowers, the colours will be endless, but you will be limited if you wish to use gold and silver as nature has yet to provide us with these

• Choose your structure. Conical floral foam structures can be obtained from online suppliers, but you can also use your Christmas tree if you chose to use artificial flowers.

• Select flowers that have large heads. Open amaryllis, roses and peonies ( although not in season ) are perfect as they give instant impact.

• If you are using fresh flowers, they will only have a short life span. ( 1 week maximum ) You will also need to think about filling out the shape and any gaps with foliage. We used pine and ferns in our tree.

• When adding artificial flowers to a real tree, follow the natural lines and place blooms at the tips. If buried in too deeply, they will get lost in the branches

• Add some sparkle with glittery pine cones. You can even use any baubles you have to give the tree a denser appearance and add extra colour definition.

If you’re going for it with decorating this year, don’t miss Modern Christmas decorating ideas to swoon over

The flower spectacular is certainly a sophisticated move on from last year’s cuddly tower of toys…

Can you name all the characters on the @disneyjunioruk Christmas Tree? Thanks to @debsylee for a this great image! #hohoho #christmas #fun #toys #thisislondon #merrychristmas #MyDisneyJuniorXmas A post shared by St Pancras International (@stpancrasinternational) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:01am PST

Video Of The Week

That’s food for thought before you put your own tree up this coming weekend. Fancy creating a flower Christmas tree for your home this year?