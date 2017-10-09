10 signs you’ve taken your cleaning obsession too far

If you're planning to do a big tidy up this weekend, make sure you don't fall into these potential pitfalls

We’re all want a spotless home, but with busy schedules, kids and pets it can be quite difficult to achieve. Most weekends are spent sorting and tidying in a desire to get our homes looking shipshape for the week ahead. Binning things, clearing that dust… It’s all so satisfying and we salute your efforts – just beware of taking your decluttering too far. Clean is good, but an empty shell won’t feel terribly homely. The over-cleaning bug can be hard to spot, so here are some of the signs to look out for…

1. Your kitchen is so shiny that you can see your own reflection in the units

In order to keep it this way you have to wander around after everybody, cloth in hand, to get rid of their grubby fingerprints.

2. Every single shoe has to be stored out of sight

You also have a strict no shoes policy indoors. And God forbid anyone who puts their dirty socks on your freshly vacuumed carpets!

3. Your bookcase is sorted in alphabetical order

And you get nervous if anyone moves any of the spines just slightly out of line.

4. Your child’s toys and books have been used to create a pretty display

But you know that it can’t possibly stay that way once they get their mitts on everything.

5. You’ve carefully chosen barely visible new furniture

You have also streamlined all your accessories. Fewer possessions means a lot less dusting!

6. You’ve taken colour coding to a whole new level

These bookshelves are a dream!

7. You’re afraid to step inside your front door incase you ruin the minimalist feel

After all, everything has to be perfect.

8. You’re considering ditching the only piece of furniture in your space

Minimalism at its finest.

9. You’re scared to stain your perfectly white worktops

In fact you barely cook because you are worried about a dirty oven, stained splashback and greasy extractor fan.

10. You’d move the bath safely out of sight if you could just fit it into the cupboard

Slightly farfetched?

How many of these statements describe you?