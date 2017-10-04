Each season Neptune announces a key colour of the season. Because they don't believe in following industry trends, timeless is what they seek to achieve, Neptune's design team choose a colour that feels current but remains true to its core look

According to Neptune we should be surrendering our homes to teal this autumn, its chosen shade of this season. Combing the serene of green and soothing nature of blue, this rich hue creates a mood-enhancing atmosphere that stirs the senses for a luxurious yet cosy look.

‘The colour teal adds real depth, it creates a little drama when used on a large scale, but it equally understands how to create calmness.’ explains John Sims-Hilditch, Co-Founder of Neptune, ‘ Teal is a colour that’s refined and handsome, that carries a sense of heritage, but also is appreciated when seen through a contemporary lens.’

Looking to add more key seasonal colours to your decor? How to decorate with Dulux colour of the year; Heart Wood

Buy now: Walls painted in Teal Matt Emulsion, £38 for 2.5L, Grand Sofa in Isla Kingfisher, £2,680; Cushions, from £47, all Neptune

Be bold and embrace this evocative colour on walls to create an inviting sense of drama,or by investing in sumptuous velvet upholstered furniture pieces that can instantly transform a living space. This brooding shade, whether it be on walls or furniture, makes a real style statement perfect for creating atmosphere in the darker months. Introduce jewel coloured accents through cushions and throws, teaming teal with contrasting russet tones and brushed metallics for a warm and cosy home.

The design team at Neptune have also paired teal with key colours from seasons gone by, including the paint shade ‘Chestnut’, and textile ‘Fox’. These colours were chosen because together they create a warmth that’s akin to a roaring fireside – the perfect place to hunker down and hibernate during the winter months.

Buy now: Walls painted in Teal Matt Emulsion, £38 for 2.5L, Shoreditch Corner Sofa in Elliot Soft Teal, £4,930; Rupert Footstool in Isla Fox, £345; Cushions, from £47, all Neptune

It’s definitely a colour that feels right for this time of year. Teal on walls is dark enough to create an on-trend moody look, that’s gripping the interiors world of late, but retains enough warmth not to feel on the cold scale of some blue shades.

Although it’s not been chosen to specially tie into key trends thanks to its versatility, Teal can adapt to many different looks for this season. Create a luxe 1920’s vibe with the addition of art deco inspired accessories and touches of brass, or opt for a vibrant modern feel with the addition of peacock feathers and contrasting jewel bright accessories.

Buy now: Walls painted in Teal matt Emulsion, £38 for 2.5L; Carter Extending Dining Table, £1,780; Carter Bench, £470; Carter Shelves, from £620; Tennyson Pendant,£94, all Neptune

Teal walls really come into their own in the kitchen, creating a strikingly bold look. The trend for darker shades in the kitchen is one that continues to grow as we become more confident with colour. The beauty of merely painting walls darker is that it’s less of an expense and commitment for getting the look, without having to change your existing kitchen. Start with the walls and see how you feel about changing the units later down the line.

Looking for kitchen inspiration? Create the kitchen of your dreams with these top trends for 2017

It’s safe to say Neptune has left us feeling inspired by this alluring and tranquil colour…will you be embracing teal in time for winter?