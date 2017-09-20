This Cornish holiday home towers above the rest

By

This 19th century converted engine house called The Stack, has a gorgeous decor full of rustic-luxe style and let's not forget that hot-tub

If you are looking for somewhere that holds plenty of character to holiday then this Grade II listed engine house that stands proud in Cornwall is just the place for you. It may look like Rapunzel’s tower from the outside but inside there is nothing ‘Grim’ here: this holiday house has a luxury decor fit for a queen (just not an evil one).

Always searching for something different? The best Airbnb UK properties for a quirky staycation

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Charmingly known as ‘The Stack’ the house is believed to have been built in the late 1800’s and served as an Engine house to the New Terras Mine of Cornwall near Truro. It still retains it’s impressive engine house chimney that is tapered and truncated from its original form. For much of the early 20th Century the property was affectionately known to locals as the “Castle” and it certainly retains characteristics to know why.

The enchanting property is arranged over 5 quirky floors which includes a lower-ground floor sitting room and a ground floor, open-plan kitchen-diner.

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Striped walls of granite frame a rustic yet luxurious decor that creates a stylish and cosy atmosphere.

The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Downstairs, dark grey walls, sumptuous seating and a sheep-skin rug has turned the lower-ground floor into a comfortable and stylish cinema snug.

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

There are a further three floors above connected by a winding oak staircase. Each level has a stylishly themed double-bedroom of its own. The master bedroom is decorated in a spicy Moroccan flavour with intricate headboard.

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Adjacent to the master bedroom an amazing bathroom has a roll top bath positioned in front of an arched window which allows guests to soak up the beautiful Cornish views outside.

The top floor twin zip-and-link bedroom has a distinct Americana vibe and is complete with vintage star-gazing paraphernalia.

Love patriot decor? Take a look at these Americana room ideas

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

Head outside and there has been no expense spared to make sure guests feel totally indulged to enjoy the property’s half-an-acre of beautiful gardens and stunning views of the Fal Valley.

Image credit: The Stack, Unique Home Stays

There is plenty of opportunity for alfresco living at The Stack; with a rustic outdoor kitchen including wood-fired pizza oven, decked dining area, sitting area and in prime position a sunken hot-tub: just what you need to relax and ‘let down your hair’.

Want 5* luxury in your own home? 10 travel-inspired interiors every globetrotter will love

Visit Unique Home Stays  for more information on The Stack.

The self-catering engine house sleeps six is available to rent from £1,875.00 per week.

 

