3 cosy Christmas boltholes for a festive few days off

Thinking of finding a cosy Christmas cottage stay for the holidays this year? Feast your eyes on this luxurious, seasonal selection

Do you ever dream of the ultimate secret escape where only Santa can find you at Christmas time? Perhaps a cosy cottage in the snow (we can hope) with a stylish living space for the family to gather by the fire complete with stockings on the mantel and the perfect Christmas tree that looks like it’s jumped straight from the pages of this year’s Ideal Home’s Complete Guide to Christmas? Well, these happy holiday lets are full of festive fancy and ready for making yule-tide memories.

Firefly, Trebudannon, Cornwall





Firefly is the ultimate self-catering couples hideaway in Cornwall; Embrace your inner nomad with Firefly’s earthy, back-to-nature appeal. With a rustic charm and natural dragonfly pond, this woodcutter’s cabin near Mawgan Porth beach offers a unique ‘into the wild’ experience. The real luxury here is the organic, natural beauty of the simple life. The outside wood fire and BBQ makes the veranda the perfect place to enjoying a glass of warming mulled wine.

Book now: price starts from £695, sleeps: up to 2 in one king-size bedroom. Babes-in-arms only

Hollyhocks, Eardisland, Herefordshire



Wend through Herefordshire’s patchwork countryside to find Hollyhocks nestled on the banks of the river Arrow in the fairy-tale village of Eardisland. With its Tudor timber-frame exterior, chalky vintage style and polished parquet floor dating back to the Roaring 20s, this luxury self-catering cottage is one charmingly curious treasure.

Book now: Price starts from £895, sleeps up to 6 in two double bedrooms (ground floor and first floor) and one twin bedroom off the first floor double. Children and babies very welcome

Beauport, Newton Ferrers, Devon



Nestled on the banks of the River Yealm in South Devon’s yachty haven of Newton Ferrers is the oh-so-stylish Beauport. This stunning waterfront self-catering luxury cottage exudes a restful ambience. The South Hams region of Devon is where golden beaches and wintery country walks reign supreme. This property also boasts a summerhouse so take your Santa suit; it could turn into a super Santa’s grotto.

Book now: price starts from £995, Sleeps up to 6 in one king-size bedroom, one twin bedroom and one super-king zip-and-link bedroom (which can be arranged as a twin). Babes-in-arms and children over 7 years old only

