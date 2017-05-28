10 reasons not to miss Country Homes & Interiors Summer

A must-visit for thirsty shopping enthusiasts, the Hydration Station is set up in a cute vintage van. Swing by for some much-needed refreshment.

5. Pop along to the Country Colour Clinic with fabric designer Sarah Hardacre

Get a warm welcome at Sarah Hardaker bespoke fabric and wallpaper. She has lovely vintage-inspired linens and beautiful accessories and gifts, which she designs from her home in the Cotswolds. Bring photos or colour swatches and Sarah will help you to solve any decorating dilemmas. She’ll talk you through her favourite country colour palettes, match colours with a selection of her fabric swatches and share her decorating ideas from 11am-3pm daily.

And if you’d like to learn more about Sarah and her inspirations, pop along to our Country Seminar Space on Saturday 3rd June at 2.15pm. She’ll be chatting to Country Homes & Interiors’ Vivienne Ayers, sharing how she set up her country business and the looks she loves to create.