10 reasons not to miss Country Homes & Interiors Summer
Come to town for our first London show! Country Homes & Interiors Summer is a three-day celebration of modern country life and style, and we've got 10 excellent reasons why you'll want to be there.
Already enjoying the country life? Or are you an urban dweller that dreams of it? Either way, Country Homes & Interiors Summer is a must-visit. Held at Islington’s Business Design Centre in London from Thursday 1st June to Saturday 3rd June, the three-day gathering brings together your favourite brands, more than 120 artisan makers, upcoming designers and small independent businesses.
Intrigued? Here’s just a taster of what this feel-good event has to offer.
1. Meet the Country Homes & Interiors team!
Come and see us on the Country Homes & Interiors stand. Our pretty room schemes for indoors and out have been beautifully styled by stylist, blogger and writer Selina Lake and our in-house decorating team. They’re all about make-you-smile pattern and colour, and sum up the simple pleasures of modern country style.
Take a fun snap at our fantastic Floral Selfie Wall, or be inspired by our pretty country garden. And don’t forget to say hello to the editorial team, who can tell you all about the brand and why we’re all country girls at heart.
2. Step into Laura Ashley’s Floral Heritage
The Laura Ashley Floral Heritage collection is perfect for country living. Refresh your home with the brand-new pink grapefruit and mango colour palette that’s perfect for summer, and look out for this stunning Dahlia print. Take inspiration from the in-house designers and see how their beautiful room sets come to life – from first sketches through to the finished product.
3. Relax in Sanderson country
Love painterly florals? Then head to the Sanderson stand to see its elegant Waterperry collection. Inspired by British country gardens, Waterperry’s breathtaking designs feature a wide variety of flowers, plants and trees. Discover how you can create an air of casual sophistication with the stylish interiors ideas on show.
4. Sip a seasonal mocktail at the Zip Hydration Station
Browsing over 100 show stalls is thirsty work! Thankfully, Zip Water UK, the brand behind the HydroTap, is on hand to keep you hydrated as you wander. They’ll be serving up pure-tasting water, as well as delicious freshly made drinks and mocktails, including Elder Tea, Blueberry, Ziptapped and Fresh Ginger Fizz.
A must-visit for thirsty shopping enthusiasts, the Hydration Station is set up in a cute vintage van. Swing by for some much-needed refreshment.
5. Pop along to the Country Colour Clinic with fabric designer Sarah Hardacre
Get a warm welcome at Sarah Hardaker bespoke fabric and wallpaper. She has lovely vintage-inspired linens and beautiful accessories and gifts, which she designs from her home in the Cotswolds. Bring photos or colour swatches and Sarah will help you to solve any decorating dilemmas. She’ll talk you through her favourite country colour palettes, match colours with a selection of her fabric swatches and share her decorating ideas from 11am-3pm daily.
And if you’d like to learn more about Sarah and her inspirations, pop along to our Country Seminar Space on Saturday 3rd June at 2.15pm. She’ll be chatting to Country Homes & Interiors’ Vivienne Ayers, sharing how she set up her country business and the looks she loves to create.
6. Enjoy Bloomon’s stunning flower displays
Learn how to create seasonal displays and beautiful bouquets with Bloomon. Its florists will be demonstrating on each day of the show, teaching you how to pull together the freshest and most seasonal looks for the home. Each bouquet is surprisingly different, from bright colours to pretty pastels, but each one is promised to last for up to 10 days.
Bloomon’s top floral stylist Michelle Lubawski will also be giving talks and answering your questions at our Country Seminar Space. Catch her Floral Tips and Tricks sessions on Thursday 1st June at 1pm and Friday 2nd June at 11.45am.
7. Browse Little Greene’s Colours of England
Little Greene is an independent, British manufacturer of stunning paints and wallpapers. They’re particularly proud of their paints’ depth of colour – undertones that subtly change in different lights, providing real character and definition. Visit the Little Greene stand and grab an updated Colours of England colour card and swatches of its latest wallpaper collection, London Wallpapers IV.
David Mottershead, Managing Director, Little Greene is another of the experts giving a talk at our Country Seminar Space. He’ll be there at 2.15pm on Friday 2nd June talking about New Colours for the Country Home 2017. If you’re after some tips on decorating with colour, you won’t want to miss it.
8. Be inspired by beautiful and luxurious Clarissa Hulse
Clarissa Hulse is one of the leading lights of the textile world, known for her botanical prints and exquisite use of colour. Clarissa’s beautiful and luxurious collection of home accessories, wallpapers and fabric will truly take your breath away. On sale will be a range of luxury bedlinen, cushions, lampshades, kitchen textiles and an array of gifts inspired by Clarissa’s love of plants.
10. Say hello to hero furniture at Sofa.com
With over 10 years’ experience in furniture making, Sofa.com knows the importance of designing pieces that will stand the test of time. Choose from luxurious velvets to durable leathers, safe in the knowledge that every item is handmade to order by expert craftsmen. At the show, the Sofa.com team will be on hand to offer expert advice about its full range of furniture. And you can admire some of its most celebrated designs in the flesh.
You can get your tickets for Country Homes & Interiors Summer here.
We’d love to see you there.