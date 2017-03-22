Country Homes & Interiors Summer tickets now on sale

By

Don't miss your chance to book tickets for a unique home show of modern country style… all under one roof!

Country Homes and Interiors Christmas Fair 16

The Country Homes & Interiors Summer is an exciting three-day gathering of modern country life and style right in the heart of central London. Bringing together your favourite high-street and high-end brands with over 120 artisan makers, upcoming designers and small independent businesses, this feel-good shopping and experiential event will inspire, delight and inform. It’s a must-visit day out for rural voguers and urban dreamers alike!

Click here to book your tickets or call 01425 277988

Live the life… Love the style!
•    Shop for country home and lifestyle buys
•    Be inspired by STYLE experts
•    Share and learn in the design space
•    Be part of the creative country community

There’s a packed programme of speakers, demonstrations, stalls and shopping from Country Homes’ favourite makers – the best of which will be honoured in the My Country Business awards. You can check out the full schedule here.

Book your tickets now and save £2*!
Date – 1, 2 & 3 June 2017
Place – Business Design Centre, Islington, London
Tickets – £12 in advance, £14 on door (adults)

*£2 off each adult or senior ticket when bought by 5pm Monday 29 May 2017.

Ideal Home loves...

Garden ideas

Brilliant budget garden ideas that will boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Sewing room
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks