Creative style hacks anyone can do

Ideal Home
By

Create a stylish home using these clever craft ideas

Looking for ways to update your home on a budget this autumn? Here are some clever  style hacks that are cost-effective and super easy to achieve.

Upcycle a vintage crate

Style Hacks Crate-ideas-Ideal-home--crate-table

Image credit: Polly Eltes

A solid crate, such as an old wine box, makes for the perfect unique side table.

Step 1
Turn it on its side to attach castors to the bottom so it can be moved around. You can use castors from all good DIY stores (try B&Q)

Step 2
To add interest decorate the inside with old book pages, sheet music or leftover wallpaper or paint.

Display a few carefully curated objects in the crate, and use the top as a table – perfect as a lamp table in a living room.

Make your own lighting

Turn a humble kilner jar into a statement pendant light in four simple steps.

Style Hacks Kilner-jar-lighting-ideal-home-

Image credit: Polly Eltes

You will need:

  • A vintage style bulb socket and coloured flex
  • A large, screw top Mason jar
  • A hammer
  • A nail
  • Heatproof glue
  • A maximum 30W light bulb

Step 1
Unscrew the blub socket.
Open a screw-top Mason jar and take out the inner flat lid. Place one half of the bulb socket on top of the flat jar lid and draw around it.

Step 2
Use a hammer and a nail to punch holes along the circle you have drawn on the lid. Eventually the inner piece will fall out- the edges will be jagged, so take care.

Step 3
Screw up the bulb socket on either side of the flat lid, sandwiching the lid between the two pieces.

Step 4
Prevent overheating by hammering several air holes in the lid using a hammer and nail, and fixing in a low-wattage light bulb (30W or less). Screw up the outer lid of the Mason jar.
Ask an electrician to the flex to your mains lighting.

Make a memo board

Style Hacks ideal-home-memo-board

Image credit: Polly Eltes

Create a pretty display board out of fabric remnant and an old picture frame

Step 1
Choose a fabric that compliments your frame, whether it’s opulent Rococo for a gilt frame or simple Nordic for a plainer style.

Step 2
Cut foam mount-board to fit snugly in the frame. Wrap your fabric around the board, pulling it tight across the corners and sides so there are no wrinkles on the front.

Step 3
Tape the fabric in place, then fit the board into the frame, attaching it with small nails or upholstery tacks.

Repurpose stepladders

Style Hacks step-Ladder-shelving

Create your own inventive open-shelving system using vintage stepladders

Trawl car-boot sales for wooden stepladders. You’ll need a pair that have rungs at matching heights.
Check for secure joins and fixtures.

Step 1
Position the ladders next to one another and place plywood shelves between the rungs.

Step 2
Drill holes in the shelves and use screws to attach them securely to the rungs.

Step 3
Use the shelves to show off your favourite flea-market finds, grouping together glass bottles and vintage books. Add a touch of nature by using the quirky shelving to display on-trend succulents.

Make a peg rail

Style Hacks womens-weekley-peg rail

Whether faceted glass or ceramic flowers, cupboard knobs can make a lovely addition to a peg rail.

Step 1
Collect cupboard knobs in a mix of shapes and colours to add an electric feel to your design

Ideal Home newsletter

Step 2
Screw five or six to a painted length of wood – the length determined by where you wish to hang your display rail.

Step 3
Affix to the wall. Don’t hide your peg rail behind a door- show it off instead. Fix it above a dressing table to display necklaces or on a blank wall to hang up handbags.

Ideal Home loves...

Garden art
Garden ideas

Garden art ideas for all outdoor spaces
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY
Dining room ideas

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome
Hallway ideas

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
Decking with outdoor shower and stool
Garden ideas

Urban garden ideas
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome
Utility room ideas

How to add colour to a utility room
cosy bedroom
Bedroom ideas

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas