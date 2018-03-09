The Crown House is the picture perfect setting for a romantic novel

This attractive family home is in a prime location overlooking the village green and the cricket ground

Fancy living in a picture perfect home in the country? Crown House is currently on the market if the answer is yes. This family home is situated in the heart of the picturesque village of Englefield Green in Egham, Surrey.

Crown house resides in a romantically rural setting of beautifully manicured country gardens. The stunning family house is just as impressive on the inside with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, kitchen and breakfast room, living room, study, dining room, cellar, and garage.

Crown House dates back to 1710, originally forming part of a working farm. This elegant looking house is a fine example of a Queen Anne residence. The white rendered exterior sits under a tiled roof with an attractive Dutch gable, all complemented by established wisteria.

A generous sized kitchen is at the heart of this family home. Flagstone flooring, modern units and a thoughtful layout help to create a timeless kitchen design.

French doors and multiple windows flood the living room with natural light.

The dining room ceiling features intricate detailing, adding interest to the room.

Imagine waking up with a balcony view over the gardens. The bedroom is kept serene in neutral, all the better to let the view outside provide the decoration.

A generous shower takes pride of place at one end of the bathroom. For those who prefer a soak in the tub there’s a classic Bateau bath in an on-trend dark finish.

The outdoor space is paved, providing the perfect space to comfortably fit a generous garden furniture set. Even from the outside the house is stunning thanks to its walls decorated in beautiful wisteria.

The gardens are immaculately kept with symmetrical topiary bush arrangements.

Crown House is currently on the market through Savills, with an asking price of £3,950,000.

A house of this caliber won’t be on the market for long that’s for sure.