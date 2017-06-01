These are the incredible finalists for Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year

These wonderful designs prove that a shed need not only be for your garden tools...

Gone are the days of sheds being used solely as man-caves. This year’s shortlist for the title of Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year features everything from a cathedral to a cinema screen. There’s also a Tardis, a wartime bunker, a hobbit house and a real-life flight simulator, and that’s just for starters.

The competition is celebrating its 10th anniversary and this year may well be the most colourful and diverse yet. There have been a record-breaking 2,963 entries in 2017, and almost 16,000 votes cast so far. The shortlist of 32 incredible sheds from around the UK has been split into eight categories – Eco, Pub & Entertainment, Workshop & Studio, Cabin & Summerhouse, Historic, Unexpected, Budget, and for the first time ever #NotAShed.

There are four finalists in each category, with winners yet to be decided, and it’s not too late for you to have your say. So have a look at some of our favourites, below, and then find out how you can cast your vote.

The Hobbit House

This magical Hobbiton-inspired shed is just precious!

The Punch and Judy shed

How do you make a shed that’s fun for all the family? That’s the way to do it!

#GirlShed

Our shopping editor Tamara Kelly is a big fan of this flamingorgeous shed!

Letsby Avenue

‘Ello ello ello, what do we have here then?

The Avoch boat shed

This nautical-inspired shed certainly floats our boat!

The ABC Cinema

Travel back in time to this retro 34-seater picture house. Could you see this in your future?

The Woodland Star Gazer

This is certainly a superstar in our eyes.

The Tardis shed

WHO wouldn’t love this?

Doog’s Shack

Woodn’t it be nice to spend some time in this lovely shed?

For the fourth year running, the shortlisted sheds will feature on the hit TV series Amazing Spaces Shed of the Year airing on Channel 4 this summer. The category winners will be revealed on the show over the four-week programme, and the eight winners will then go head-to-head in a battle to become the overall winner.

Voting closes at midday on Friday 2 June, so pick your favourites and cast your votes!

The winner will be selected by a panel of shed experts including founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox, George Clarke and his expert team, craftsman William Hardie, architect Laura Clark, and industrial designer Max McMurdo. The grand champion will receive £1,000 courtesy of sponsors Cuprinol, along with a plaque, £100 worth of Cuprinol products, and a giant crown for their shed.

‘Every year I am overwhelmed with the nation’s love of sheds and how they really get behind this celebration of British eccentricity,’ says Andrew Wilcox. ‘The sheds entered this year include some the best creations I have ever seen, so the 32 in the shortlist are the nation’s finest. Deciding who will take out top honour as the Shed of the Year 2017 will be tough – I love them all.’

How will they possibly chose a winner from this shed-load of options? Looking at these photos, it’s going to be a close call…