David Bowie’s New York apartment with Central Park views is for sale for $6.5 million

By

The apartment comes with David Bowie's personal piano!

A stunning three-bedroom New York apartment once owned by David Bowie is on the market for $6.5 million. Bowie and his wife, Iman, lived in the Essex House apartment for the best part of a decade – their Golden Years, you might say! And though they sold the property back in 2002, a small piece of Bowie’s legacy remains – a Yahama piano owned by the legendary singer still stands in the living room.

While the pad’s celebrity past is a huge draw in itself, the Manhattan flat has many more selling points.

David Bowie house

Could the most impressive feature be the large living room? Its picture windows frame a clear, unobstructed view of Central Park and the city skyline.

David Bowie house

Or is it perhaps the two master-size bedrooms, both with hardwood floors and views across the city?

David Bowie house

David Bowie house

Maybe it’s the two beautifully crafted en-suite bathrooms, clad in marble, porcelain and limestone, with rain showers and heated floors? We don’t think we’d want to make any Changes there!

David Bowie house  David Bowie house

Or how about the newly renovated kitchen, with polished countertops and custom cabinetry? It features top-of-the-range appliances including a Miele oven and dishwasher.

David Bowie house

In addition to all of these wonderful features, the 1,877 sq ft apartment also benefits from its position within a condominium hotel. Essex House offers a luxury blend of residential and hotel living, and residents have access to a maid service and 24-hour room service, as well as a gym, a spa and a five-star restaurant.

The apartment is on the market with Corcoran for $6,495,000 and is within walking distance of all the major New York sites, including Fifth Avenue, Broadway and Carnegie Hall.

For buyers needing a bit more persuasion… the current owners are including Bowie’s Yahama piano in the sale.

