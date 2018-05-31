She's got a thing for flowers, colour blocking and, erm, Barack Obama!

Have you got £6.25million pounds to ‘drop’ on a property? Then look no further than Davina McCall’s house, which has just been listed with Savills. The sprawling six-bed mansion is one of the most impressive celeb homes we’ve ever seen, with its own swimming pool, tennis court AND private access to the local train station!

Davina is selling the property following the sad news of her split from husband Matthew Robertson. Hopefully, the mansion will make a happy family home for the lucky new buyer. It’s certainly putting a smile on our face.

The oldest parts of the Grade II-listed house date to the 17th Century – though the front facade is an 18th-Century addition. It’s set in 38 acres of private parkland, so to totally misquote Jaws, anyone buying it is ‘going to need a bigger lawnmower’.

Double doors lead into the spacious hallway, with walls adorned with black-and-white prints, and a side table dressed with fresh flowers. It’s a tasteful welcome that sets us up for what’s ahead.

The same solid-wood floors are a feature of the formal sitting room. Davina is certainly a woman of style – note the on-trend pineapple lamps and smart Chesterfield sofas.

Light floods into the huge country kitchen-diner. Super-fit Davina often features this room on her Instagram feed, so we know there’s an Aga hidden behind the island. Between that, the beautiful cabinetry and stunning flagstone flooring, we can’t decide what we love most about this space.

As if the breakfast table wasn’t lovely enough, Davina also has the option to dine in this formal room, with direct access to the garden. Don’t the chairs look comfy? The girl’s come a long way from the Big Brother house!

After dinner, guests can stroll around the well-tended flower beds, topiary and water features. Bliss.

There are several outbuildings dotted around the property, including this cute little summerhouse.

Back inside now, to another of the family spaces. Loving the colourful combo of rug and sofa here.

And here’s yet another sitting room, with a special tribute to the former US President. As you can see, Davina has a thing for statement rugs.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor of the property, this being the largest. There’s also a second floor, which houses a sixth bedroom and a large playroom.

Sporty Davina is known for her rigorous workouts in the gym – but she also has the option of a few laps in her own swimming pool.

Anyone for tennis?

This amazing house is bound to ‘court’ lots of attention – could its next owner be another TV star? Maybe This Time Next Year, we’ll know…