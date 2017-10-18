Celebrate the Day of the Dead with these Halloween must-haves

Halloween is generally all about horror, but this new decorating trend embraces the Day of the Dead, which as it turns out is more fabulous than frightening and here we explain why...

The Day of the Dead, also known as All Souls Day, is a Mexican festival involving plenty of food and family gatherings to honour deceased loved ones. During this celebration it is believed that the spirits of loved ones passed are welcomed to visit their families from 31st October until 2nd November.

The instantly recognisable style of Day of the Dead is the ‘Calavera’, a representation of the human skull decorated in bright colours and flower illustrations. The pretty decorations are what make this occasion a more joyous celebration rather than a morbid, scary one.

Thanks to it’s highly decorative appeal it’s not surprising to see that Day of the Dead is a huge trend on the high street for Halloween. Here’s what’s in store…

Set the table in spectacular spooky style with a little help from this gorgeous Baroque range of paper plates and gold cutlery. This is the perfect set to hold a grown up Halloween party, thanks to it’s dark, brooding Victoriana print of skulls decorated with blooms.

They have an impressive decoration offering this year, at impressive prices too! Aldi have the Day of the Dead trend covered with paper decorations galore. This kit contains four flower pompoms; three fans; one garland with flags; two table centrepieces and five hanging wall decorations. What’s not to love?

One simple row of bunting is enough to set the scene, especially this one that measures 2.2 metres long.

Candles play a huge part in the festivities, seen as a symbol of hope and remembrance. Flickering candle light is also a key for creating ambience which no Halloween party is complete without. This jolly tea-light votive is just the thing to light your party up in style.

Create the visual effect without covering yourself in thick face paint. This fun mask is beautiful rather than scary, a must-have for any fashionista this Halloween.

For those who want to immerse themselves fully in to the world of fancy dress this skeleton costume is just the thing. Updated to suit the trend for Day of the Dead, this suit has been jazzed up with the signature flower design that’s synonymous with this Halloween festival.

Keep little monsters happy with some sweet treats. Biscuiteers never fail to impress with their decorative masterpieces on cookies, these Day of the Dead designs are proof of that.

Will you be dressing up your home for Halloween? Stay ahead of the trend by adopting a Day of the Dead party vibe this year.