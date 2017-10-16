Decorate with orange and black this halloween

Black and orange may be a colour scheme associated with Halloween, but it's not as terrifying as you might think

The combined force of orange and black may instantly conjure up dark images of Halloween, but this colour power couple have far more longevity than your annual carved pumpkin lantern.

Strike a balance between the two hues and you’re guaranteed a space that is terrific, rather than terrifying.

More reasons to celebrate Halloween? READ: 7 Halloween decorating ideas that won’t scare away the neighbours!

Cobwebs most definitely not included.

1. Gently, gently…

Slices of warm orange – found in the cushions, rug and pouffes – breathe life into a cool monochrome scheme. The black elements come in the form of patterned wallpaper and fabrics, with fine lines and flourishes to keep things light and modern. See? Not scary in the slightest!

2. Dine on pumpkin

If you want a taste of black and orange, but are a little scared of accidentally creating something that resembles a haunted house, take a look at this dining room. A black table grounds a white vintage-style space, while butternut-squash-coloured seating offers a cheery punch of colour.

3. Clearly not a kitchen nightmare

Is it us, or does this kitchen look like it was inspired by the classic Le Creuset earthenware? You know the one we mean – glossy burnt orange with a matt-black handle? Whatever, we love it. That glowing orange worktop, sandwiched between a matt-black tiled wall and zebrano wood cabinetry, all finished with minimal stainless steel hardware… It’s breathtaking, in a very good way.

Find out why you should celebrate this day. READ: 7 Reasons why you should celebrate Halloween 2017

4. Burnish it, don’t banish it

The only scream you will hear in this living room is one of delight, as you take in this perfect scene. Black-stained wooden floorboards and a hefty cast iron fireplace perfectly balance a nephrite green base, meaning the orange tones of the bronze-coloured elements glow like embers in a coal fire. Pretty much poetic.

5. Teen spirit

Shock horror! Power struggles are a common feature of life with teenagers, but this bold retro-style bedroom should help restore the balance. Not only does it feature plenty of black (a favourite with young rebels) but the equally strong orange hues offer parents a secret power: it’s known for lifting moods and encouraging communication.

6. Fantastic Mr Fox

Some people find foxes a menace, but here they are just plain cute. Skewed more to the orange end of the scale, black frames and detailing are used to punctuate this playful bedroom.

7. Dressing-up box

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to raid your wardrobe, dressing-up box and storage containers, giving those long-lost treasures a new lease of life. This room is the decorating equivalent of said treasure chest: the textured orange-and-white Chinoiserie wall adds texture, and grounds the many layers of carefully chosen pieces. Meanwhile, high-gloss black found in the intricate furniture and artworks are pulled through the scheme and framed by the patterned rug and detailed units. Not a trick, this is a pure treat.

8. Ghostly glamour

Period properties always have a sense of history attached to them. Use their original features to your advantage and create a dramatic living space. Colour and texture really stands out against the almost-black walls and dark woodwork – golden highlights lift seaweed green and aqua hues, amongst which a striking amber wingback chair makes its presence felt. Just add a ghost-ship-style chandelier, and you’re set.