How to tell if you’re decorating your home right

Step this way for some decorating self-esteem

Revamping and decorating your home can be a very stressful experience. Here’s how to know when you’ve got it right…

You feel secure with your decorating choices

You can appreciate all décor styles even though they aren’t to your taste. Of course that indigo blue wall, Scandi style home office and monochrome hallway can look beautiful, but you feel you wouldn’t change the choices you’ve made.

You still love pieces you invested in years ago

After all, they are called timeless designs for a reason.

You’ve found your focal point

All good room designs tend to focus around one specific point of interest. That could your favourite sofa, a fabulous four-poster bed, or even a magnificent piece of artwork you found at a flea market in Paris. Decorate around this focal point without distracting away from it and you’ll create a scheme that you’ll love for years to come.

You’ve made some decorating mistakes and are wiser for it

Yes, you took neutral too far in the kitchen and then used the wrong tiles in the bathroom, but you know better now. It is all a learning curve, anyway.

It makes you happy

It may not be, or ever be, ‘done’ but if your mood gets a boost every time you walk through the door, you know you’ve done something right.

How will you be decorating your home? What do you love most about your scheme?