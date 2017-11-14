How to tell if you’re decorating your home right

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Step this way for some decorating self-esteem

Revamping and decorating your home can be a very stressful experience. Here’s how to know when you’ve got it right…

Want more decorating ideas? READ: 7 reasons to love decorating with wood

You feel secure with your decorating choices

Sandstone-living-room-paint-ideas

Image credit: Simon Whitmore

You can appreciate all décor styles even though they aren’t to your taste. Of course that indigo blue wall, Scandi style home office and monochrome hallway can look beautiful, but you feel you wouldn’t change the choices you’ve made.

Do you want to learn how to decorate with the colour pink? READ: Decorating with pink: new ways to work it

You still love pieces you invested in years ago

Image credit: Colin Poole

After all, they are called timeless designs for a reason.

You’ve found your focal point

Image credit: Kate Martin

All good room designs tend to focus around one specific point of interest. That could your favourite sofa, a fabulous four-poster bed, or even a magnificent piece of artwork you found at a flea market in Paris. Decorate around this focal point without distracting away from it and you’ll create a scheme that you’ll love for years to come.

You’ve made some decorating mistakes and are wiser for it

Bathroom Edwardian villa 25BH April p71 James

Image credit: Chris Snook

Yes, you took neutral too far in the kitchen and then used the wrong tiles in the bathroom, but you know better now. It is all a learning curve, anyway.

Need more decorating inspiration? READ: 6 decorating commandments that were made to be broken

It makes you happy

happy-home-quote-wall

Image credit: Tim Young

It may not be, or ever be, ‘done’ but if your mood gets a boost every time you walk through the door, you know you’ve done something right.

How will you be decorating your home? What do you love most about your scheme?

