Morning bargain hunters! We’ve got news of another fabulous Black Friday bargain. Currys has slashed the price of a Delonghi bean-to-cup coffee machine by an epic £400 (and 99 pence). You can now pick it up for as little as £329.

Buy now: DELONGHI ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – Silver & Black, £329, Currys

We don’t know about you, but it’s coffee (not tea) that makes everything better in our world. And experience has taught us that the tastiest brew comes from grinding the beans on the spot, which is exactly what this coffee maker does. After the beans are ground, water is fired through at a high 15-bar pressure to extract the maximum flavour and aroma. Your resulting espresso is full-bodied, with a good, thick cream on top – a little like a mini pint of Guinness! Oh, and did we mention it can deliver two shots at a time?

Espressos are all this bargain barista-style model makes. It comes with an automatic milk frother, so you can make cappuccinos, latte macchiatos and more at the touch of a button. DeLonghi machines often receive high praise for their ability to ‘texture’ milk to a professional standard, and this is no exception. Plus, the tank is easily detachable and can be stored in the fridge when you’re done making drinks.

Controls wise, this machine is designed with bean-to-cup newbies in mind. The push buttons are clearly labelled and there’s even an automatic cleaning system so you don’t have to do too much dirty work.

If you’re suffering from Black Friday fatigue, this deal will surely perc you up! Grab it while you can, as we predict it will sell out fast.