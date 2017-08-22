The half-price DFS sofa that everyone’s got their eye on this Bank Holiday

By

There are some big discounts on some mighty fine DFS sofas this weekend, but one in particular has caught our attention

With the August bank holiday nearly upon us, we’ve got some related good news and bad news. The bad? It’s going to be a wash out… no surprise there. The good? DFS are having a sale so awesome that – like Andie McDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral – you won’t even notice that it’s raining.

There will be 50 per cent off some very handsome sofas and armchairs, but one has stolen our hearts. Meet Fliss.

Fliss-Sofa-DFS-Half-Price

Buy now: Fliss four-seater sofa, £999

Fliss is a four-seater sofa that’s been reduced a whopping £999 from £1,998 to £999 until the 11th September 2017. If Fliss was a person, she’d be everyone’s best friend. She’s got just enough urban cool about her that she’ll suit a modern new-build. But she also oozes country chic, meaning she’s a safe bet for period properties, too.

We defy anyone to resist the call of those deep cushions, low curved back and turned legs. This is one sofa siren!

Fliss-Sofa-DFS-Half-Price-cutout

Colour wise, we’re sold on the bold but feminine pink and plum mix shown, but it’s far from your only option. There are 12 choices in total, including two stunning indigo blue and navy combos, and a neutral biscuit version with purple cushions.

If you’re not as into Fliss as we are, there may be some other styles to tempt you…

Sentosa-Sofa-DFS-Half-Price

The Sentosa corner group is great for a large family space, with plenty of cushions for snuggling. It’s now £1,495, down from £2,995 – that’s an epic saving of £1,500. The offer stands until 29th August 2017.

Buy now: Sentosa Left Hand Facing Arm Large Corner Group, £1,495, DFS

Asha-Sofa-DFS-sale

Or for something more contemporary, the Asha Large Sofa has been reduced by £300 to £599 until the 11th September.

Buy now: Asha large sofa, £599, DFS

And if Fliss is simply too big as a four seater, don’t despair. A three seater, two seater, ‘cuddler’ sofa and armchair versions are also available, all with 50 per cent off, too. But be quick, you haven’t got long to bag these bargains!

