The DFS Zinc sofa has had a stunning velvet makeover. Uh oh!

One of our favourite sofa designs has just gotten even more desirable. May we present the Zinc Velvet... we’ll take one in every colour please!

Once in a while, a design comes along that transcends the status of mere furniture and becomes something of an icon in its own right. Beloved of stylists, bloggers and interior designers, the Zinc sofa is a breakout star for affordable furniture store DFS.

The result of a genius collaboration with high-street clothing label French Connection, the Zinc sofa’s simple Mid-century style and perfect proportions have proven incredibly popular.

A quick scroll through Instagram reveals shot after shot of this versatile beauty, decked with cushions, children and dogs. More often than not, it’s shown in the signature grey fabric that makes it so easy to live with.

So imagine our excitement when we heard that the Zinc has been given a luxe new look. Yes, it now comes in a range of gorgeous velvets, including navy blue, mustard yellow and blush pink.

Named as the Zinc Velvet Sofa, it’s still cleverly designed to fit right into small living rooms. Its clean lines, angled arms and tapered legs create an illusion of space. And now it’s got the added glamour that only plush velvet can bring.

Both snuggly and sophisticated, the dark blue velvet will look as good in winter as it does strewn with bright cushions for summer. Plus, it’s an easy way to get a hit of on-trend navy into your home that works with your current décor.

DFS Zinc Velvet 3-seater sofa in navy, H88 x W191 x D91cm, £1,129

‘Many people shy away from darker shades, fearing they’ll create an oppressive environment,’ says Lauren Harris, DFS designer. ‘However blue hues, indigo, sapphire and dark greys are actually very versatile colours that seamlessly act as a main mood colour.’

We couldn’t agree more! The secret, says Lauren, is that the velvet reflects light back into the room. This gives it ‘a dramatic iridescent glow that is calming and far from gloomy’.

Zinc Velvet armchair in yellow, H88 x W89 x D91cm, £729

If a new sofa is off the cards, there’s also a gorgeous tub armchair, footstool and – our personal favourite – a two-person Cuddler sofa. It’s just irresistible in that dusky pink velvet fabric. Place in a hallway, dressing room or bedroom for an instant hit of Art Deco glamour.

Zinc Velvet Cuddler sofa in blush, H88 x W136 x D91cm, £849

Well done DFS, you’ve done it again. Take our money!