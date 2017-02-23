Disney and Cath Kidston reveal latest collection – 101 Dalmations

Get ready to cover your entire house in black and white spots. Disney and Cath Kidston have announced that the third installment of its brand collaboration will pay tribute to the family favourite film

Sometimes you just need a puppy pick-me-up, and this collaboration is sure to add the cuteness factor to your day. It might just have you falling in puppy love!

The Disney x Cath Kidston 101 Dalmatians collection will see Pongo, Perdita and their adorable puppies featured within five brand new Cath Kidston prints, incorporating artwork elements taken from some of the brand’s signature designs including Button Spot and Townhouses.

For the new collection, which follows on from the successful Mickey and Minnie Mouse one last year, Cath Kidston’s print design team delved into the archives to source the perfect illustrations. Produced in creative collaboration, the Disney illustrations were then carefully integrated into iconic designs from Cath Kidston’s extensive print portfolio.

‘We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in our partnership with Disney and introduce the 101 Dalmatians collection. Once again, we have thoroughly enjoyed marrying up our classic print designs with Disney’s original illustrations and we think that the result of this embodies our brand’s fun personality perfectly. There’s a natural synergy between Cath Kidston and “101 Dalmatians”; we share the same hometown, with our stories both starting in London. We also know that our customers have a real affinity with dogs so we are hoping they will enjoy collecting and treasuring this range, ‘ says Sue Chidler, Cath Kidston’s Marketing Director.

The Disney x Cath Kidston 101 Dalmatians collection launches on the 26th May 2017 exclusively in Cath Kidston stores and online, while stocks last. Register your interest to be given the opportunity to shop the range online before general sale on the 25th May.

Previous ranges featuring Winnie The Pooh and Mickey and Minnie Mouse were instant hits, so make sure you are signed up to be in with a chance of getting this new collection.