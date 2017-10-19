5 super simple DIY Halloween ideas

Trust us, these simple makes are super easy for all the family to have a go!

Prepare to be spooked by these fun DIY Halloween craft ideas. From hanging lanterns to carving a pumpkin, these simple makes will transform your pad into a haunted house – plus, they are eerily easy to make…

Want more decorating ideas? READ: Decorate with orange and black this Halloween

1. Carve your own pumpkin head

If you want to add a candle inside, cut the hole in the pumpkin’s top. If you are using fairy lights, make the hole in the bottom or side so you can hide the cord. Then hollow out the pumpkin. Use a design and stick to the front of pumpkin, then trace through with a sharp needle. Remove the template and carve along the pattern with a stanely knife or linoleum carving tool.

2. Transform a glass jar into a log-inspired hurricane lantern

Use a stanley knife to prise a section of bark from a recently cut branch in your garden. Wipe the bark with a damp cloth to remove any debris, then rub it very gently with a dry cloth to produce a sheen. Wrap the bark around the middle of a glass jar and tie securely in place with a leather thong threaded with decorative metal flowers or charms.

Want to learn how to make slime for Halloween? READ: How to make slime without borax

3. Make warming hot cider

Put 1 litre of cider, 4 tablespoons of honey, a cinnamon stick, a handful of cloves and a splash of brandy into a saucepan, heat gently and stir occasionally for around 15 minutes (do not boil). When hot, strain into heatproof cups and enjoy.

4. Create hanging pine cone lanterns

Wind a length of twine around a glass jar so it sits snugly and securely under the rim. Cut around 50cm of wire for the handle and thread one end under the wire collar, looping it back on itself and twisting to secure. Repeat to attach the other end of the handle. Place a household candle centrally in the jar and pour in salt all round until two-thirds full.

5. Make DIY pumpkin seed gifts

Use a square of waxed paper and fold down the top and corners. Create a hole in the top with a hole punch and thread through string with a label (labelling the seeds). Give to friends and neighburs for a fun, autumn-inspired gift.

Want more great Halloween craft ideas? READ: Halloween craft ideas to give your home a spooky look

Will your be attempting to make any of these DIY craft ideas for Halloween?