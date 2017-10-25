These dog socks for furry friends are simply pawsome

By

A quirky present for your furry friend!

Has your dog given you its Christmas list yet? If they could write one, we are sure these cute dog socks would be top of the list. Well, right behind a pound of sausages and a squeaky toy, anyway.

Image credit: Dotcomgiftshop


Image credit: Dotcomgiftshop

 

Be honest we all love dressing our four-legged friends up like humans and these colourful socks are the latest craze after doggy hoodies, sparkly collars and cool bandanas.

But these dog socks are not just for Fashion-Conscious Collies or Dapper Dalmatians as they are practical too; they have non slip grips and will keep your dog’s paws warm and clean. You’ll also keep your hard floors claw scratch free too.

Image credit: Dotcomgiftshop

Buy now: Small mid century Poppy dog socks, £4.95, Dotcomgiftshop

The are available in floral and stripe prints for large and small paws and of course come in sets of four with and can be mixed and matched with matching  – yes you guessed it doggy –  bandannas as well.

Walkies anyone?

