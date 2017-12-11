Jan Constantine cushions, bedding, crockery and more are available as part of the new Dunelm Discovers diffusion line

Her felt cushions have long been household favourites – but Jan Constantine and her folksy motifs are about to reach an even wider audience. Dunelm has chosen to partner with Jan for its new Dunelm Discovers line, which aims to bring home-grown design talent to the high street.

Jan is one of three British designers taking part. Illustrator Jane Abbot will also see her botanical prints turned into gorgeous, painterly bedlinen. And luxury candle maker Rachel Vosper’s indulgent scents will make up a collection of votives and diffusers.

We’re super excited to see textile queen Jan’s hand-crafted embroidery designs reimagined on textiles and ceramics. ‘The journey with Dunelm so far has been fabulous,’ she says. ‘One of my favourite things is the dinner collection. It’s taken my Romany Love designs and replicated them onto pottery.’

Buy now: Jan Constantine made by Portmeirion Love Red Mug, £6, Dunelm

This Scandi-style bed set features Jan’s Love Birds print on 200 thread-count cotton. We love its reversible print and pretty blanket-stitch edging.

Buy now: Jan Constantine Love Birds 100% Cotton Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £30, Dunelm

The same motif has been applied to bathroom accessories. Our pick is this cute laundry basket, but you’ll also find it on a hand towel, soap dish, toothbrush tumbler and even a rather posh loo brush!

Buy now: Jan Constantine Love Birds Grey Laundry Basket, £35, Dunelm

And, of course, there had to be cushions – the first thing Jan made after switching from her fashion background to interiors. ‘A new cushion can do for a sofa what new shoes do for an old dress,’ Jan has said in the past.

Buy now: Jan Constantine Love Natural Cushion, £25, Dunelm

‘To be able to create all these different items that I would never normally produce myself is fantastic,’ says Jan. We have a feeling they’re going to fly off Dunelm’s shelves, but what do you think?