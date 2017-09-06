Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are selling their £6m Brooklyn home

Mary Poppins and Jim Halpert are doing pretty well for themselves nowadays.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski can do no wrong in our books and it’s no surprise that their interior design tastes follows suit. The Hollywood power couple have recently listed their pre-war Brooklyn townhouse for an eye watering USD$8 million (roughly £6,135,000) and the photos are breathtaking.

We’ve totally fallen in love with this dining room, with its extravagant light fitting, comic book sketches and blue-grey walls. It’s the ultimate masterclass in how to combine traditional fixtures with contemporary furnishings.

The parents of two bought their Park Slope property back in 2015 for USD$6 million  – that’s around £4.6million. They’ve have since given the limestone townhouse a facelift, restoring its French Renaissance detailing and adding modern flourishes after a series of renovations.

The 5,200 sq ft property boasts seven bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and stretches out over four floors.

The Wall Street Journal spoke with the couple about their home and John said, ‘We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business. The house is so special – someone who can spend every night there should have it.’

While the couple brought the home into the 21st century with heated floors, motorised shades and a marble fireplace surround, they kept many of its old-world details. These include crown mouldings, stained glass windows and millwork.

The kitchen leads out into a beautiful blue stone terrace, roomy enough for an outdoor lounge set.

The property is listed by Corcoran in New York City, and it’s surprisingly still up for grabs on their website. That is, if you happen to have a casual £6 million pounds lying around.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if another celeb snapped it up. After all, Kendall Jenner previously bought the couple’s USD$6.5 million Sunset Strip townhouse back in 2016.

Written by Megan C. Hills

