Emma Bridgewater Christmas pottery is here

The 2017 range might just be her best yet!

The Ideal Home team has been seeing tinsel and trees, baubles and bling in our inboxes since June. And we’ve been strong, people. But today we’ve finally allowed ourselves to get excited about Christmas. In fact, we’ve been mostly salivating over Emma Bridgewater Christmas pottery ranges, and deciding what to gift and what to keep for ourselves.

Here are our favourite brand-new pieces and collections. They’re out today, so snap them up before someone else does.

Christmas Joy and Reindeer

These co-ordinating designs are both new for 2017. Featuring on mugs, plates and platters, the motifs are made to be mixed and matched across your Christmas dinner table. Our picks are the Star Baker dish, which we’d use to bake a delicious turkey pie using leftovers, and the sweet Christmas Joy plates.

Buy now: Star Baker Large Star Barker, £59.95, Emma Bridgewater

Buy now: Emma Bridgewater Christmas Joy 10.5in Plate, £22.95, John Lewis

Animal mugs

We love an Emma Bridgewater Christmas mug. And half the fun of these cute new designs is deciding who to give each one. Who’s your Cheeky Monkey, Silver Fox, Mama Bear or Wise Owl? They’re a great solution to your office Secret Santa gifting dilemmas, or maybe this the special treat you reward yourself with when all the Christmas shopping is done.

Buy now: Emma Bridgewater Silver Fox 1/2 pint mug, £19.95, John Lewis

Buy now: Lucky Cat 1/2 pint mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

Christmas decorations

Baubles are so last year, dahlings. These days, it’s all about hanging crockery on the tree. Keep it to the lower branches, though. We don’t want your living room resembling a Greek restaurant as your festive fir starts to droop.

Here’s an idea – why not personalise mugs for each member of your family, then hang them late on Christmas Eve? In the morning, play a game of ‘find your new mug’, before serving up tea, coffee or – for the hardcore – mulled wine?!

Buy now: Personalised mugs and jugs, from £14.95, Emma Bridgewater

Holly Wreath mince pie plate

The Holly Wreath motif has been with us for a year now, but this is a new addition for 2017. If you’re looking for a special plate to serve Santa his mince pie and Rudolph his carrot, we can’t imagine anything more perfect.

Buy now: Emma Bridgewater Holly Wreath mince pie plate, £24.95, John Lewis

We chatted to Emma about all things festive – hear her thoughts on baubles, trees and wine in the video above!