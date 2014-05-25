Enjoy the view from Charlie Luxton’s Cornish coastal retreat

Promotional feature with Hillarys

Few trends have such timeless appeal as coastal style, with its classic blue and white colour scheme. Whether you live by the sea or just love this colour palette, it’s easy to create the coastal look at home, without the need to add nautical motifs.

Having explored some of Britain’s most impressive seaside homes, TV presenter and architect Charlie Luxton is an expert in coastal style, which is showcased throughout his place on the Cornish shore. Hillarys challenged Charlie to show how to bring the trend into your interior by using texture, colour and different treatments at the windows – transforming each room into a relaxing haven.

As Charlie says, ‘The light quality you get in coastal areas, and specifically in Cornwall, is a really important part of living by the sea – and so is being able to control the light levels in your home. For example, on my living room sliding doors leading to the garden, I’ve combined voiles with roller blinds for exibility and to create atmosphere.’

By using two different treatments, Charlie is able to pull down the roller blinds on sunny days to reduce heat and glare. When it’s overcast, he draws the voiles alone. ‘The lightweight voiles just blow in the wind. It’s delightful,’ he says.

Around the rest of the room, Charlie has chosen his furniture and accessories with the landscape in mind. ‘If you want to create a coastal look in your home, you need to think about the materials and textures that you find by the seaside,’ he advises. ‘In my coastal home, I’ve looked to reference the beautiful local stone and slate, and that lovely sun-bleached timber that you get on the seaside. Then I’ve softened the look with natural linens and chunky woollen throws, rugs and cushions.’

View more voiles at Hillarys

View roller blinds at Hillarys Charlie took inspiration from the coast in his kitchen, with units in a striking shade of blue, and aqua walls that evoke the horizon. The blind, which is wipe-clean so ideal for kitchens and dining areas, complements the scheme.