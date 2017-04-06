If you think pink is the queen of colours, then you might want to book a night in Eaton House – an Essex mansion that's bright pink inside and out and comes with a hot tub, bar and garden unicorn.

As you approach Eaton House you’d be forgiven for thinking that Barbie had relocated her Dreamhouse to this quiet corner of Essex. Painted shocking pink and trimmed with fairy lights, this place is designed to pack a punch.

The six-bedroom bright pink mansion comes with a hot tub, indoor and outdoor cinema screens, its own photo studio and a resident unicorn in the garden (well, a sculpture of one, anyway).

You’ll find it in the village of Tiptree and you can rent it for £1,800 a night via Airbnb – a bargain when you consider the fact that this flamboyant creation was four years in the making.

It’s the creative vision of Amy Griffith, 37, an artist who co-owns the property with best friend James Lloyd-Roberts, 45, a firefighter and photographer.

The friends describe the house as “an art piece that is constantly evolving”, and they intend to add to it over time. There’s still plenty to enjoy right now, though. Each of the rooms is custom designed with a different theme, from the Hollywood-inspired Mansfield Suite to the Cowboy bedroom complete with bison-horn headboard. Another bedroom comes swathed in faux flowers, à la Sleeping Beauty.

Venture into the garden and you’ll find an outdoor fireplace, a saloon-style bar and cute heart-shaped stepping stones leading up to that striking unicorn statue.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

Magazines often take advantage of the property’s outlandish style for photoshoots, but you can also hire it for holidays, hen dos and weddings. We’re off to find our perfect Ken for the occasion.