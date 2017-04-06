Love all things pink? Stay in Essex’s ‘pink palace’ for £1,800 a night

By

If you think pink is the queen of colours, then you might want to book a night in Eaton House – an Essex mansion that's bright pink inside and out and comes with a hot tub, bar and garden unicorn.

Pink mansion - exterior of Eaton House, Essex

As you approach Eaton House you’d be forgiven for thinking that Barbie had relocated her Dreamhouse to this quiet corner of Essex. Painted shocking pink and trimmed with fairy lights, this place is designed to pack a punch.

The six-bedroom bright pink mansion comes with a hot tub, indoor and outdoor cinema screens, its own photo studio and a resident unicorn in the garden (well, a sculpture of one, anyway).

Unicorn sculpture in the garden of Eaton House, Essex

You’ll find it in the village of Tiptree and you can rent it for £1,800 a night via Airbnb – a bargain when you consider the fact that this flamboyant creation was four years in the making.

Pink room in Eaton House, Essex

It’s the creative vision of Amy Griffith, 37, an artist who co-owns the property with best friend James Lloyd-Roberts, 45, a firefighter and photographer.

Rose-filled bedroom in Eaton House, Essex

The friends describe the house as “an art piece that is constantly evolving”, and they intend to add to it over time. There’s still plenty to enjoy right now, though. Each of the rooms is custom designed with a different theme, from the Hollywood-inspired Mansfield Suite to the Cowboy bedroom complete with bison-horn headboard. Another bedroom comes swathed in faux flowers, à la Sleeping Beauty.

Cowboy bedroom in Eaton House, Essex

Venture into the garden and you’ll find an outdoor fireplace, a saloon-style bar and cute heart-shaped stepping stones leading up to that striking unicorn statue.

Saloon bar at Eaton House, Essex

Magazines often take advantage of the property’s outlandish style for photoshoots, but you can also hire it for holidays, hen dos and weddings. We’re off to find our perfect Ken for the occasion.

 

 

