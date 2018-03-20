With her baby boy due any day now, the Desperate Housewife is moving on

Eva Longoria hasn’t even had her baby yet, but she’s already living up to the role of super mum. The Desperate Housewives star is juggling impending motherhood with directing her new TV show Grand Hotel, starring in Empire with Taraji P. Henson, taking an active role in the #MeToo movement and now selling her longtime home in the Hollywood Hills. Phew!

Built in 2006, the stunner of a house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is being listed for $3.795 million. The property’s agent, Coldwell Banker, describes it as a ‘celebrity-owned entertainer’s dream home’. And judging by the pool and outdoor kitchen, that’s no exaggeration.

Inside, there’s a large kitchen with a long breakfast bar. We wonder how many time Eva has sat here for a gossip with BFF Victoria Beckham? A large cooktop features gas burners and a teppan plate for oriental-style cooking, while a huge extractor gives the space a modern, industrial edge.

It’s no surprise that Eva has an impressive kitchen. After all, she once co-owned a restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard and has published her own cookbook, Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends.

Each room benefits from high ceilings and generous floorspace, and the layout of the house is ideal for parties. For example, we love the way that the formal dining area links to a cool yet cosy sitting room.

The house is spread over three floors, and each of the six bedrooms has its own en suite and fireplace.

We’d describe Eva’s decorating style as ‘hotel chic with a little Hygge thrown in’. It’s very easy to live with.

Most of the rooms enjoy views out over the Hollywood Hills, including this well-appointed master bathroom.

One of our favourite spaces is this cinema room, decked out with posters from Eva’s various film and TV roles. They include Over Her Dead Body, also starring Paul Rudd, The Sentinel with Michael Douglas and Kiefer Sutherland, and Without Men, where her co-star was Christian Slater. Lucky Eva! Or should that be lucky Christian?

It leads out to this built-in bar…

…and a cosy den.

With only a couple of months to go before her little boy is born, Eva will be looking to sell up sharpish. So if you’ve got $3.8million to spare and are DESPERATE to live here, get in there quick!