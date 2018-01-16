Eve Sleep invites you to check into the sleep hotel

Make a good night's sleep your New Year's resolution by paying a visit to The Sleep Suite

We all want to know the secrets behind a good night’s sleep right? Who could pass up the opportunity to crack the best pre-sleep routine to help you nod off with total ease.

Excitingly this January sleep experts Eve are launching The Sleep Suite. This interesting new initiative is a five-day hotel takeover celebrating sleep, with a view to educate us on the world of sleep.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, you simply book a ticket for the opportunity to attend a series of workshops, talks and panel discussions each morning and evening to gain tips and inspiration from a network of trusted sleep experts and influencers.

Looking to improve your sleep? Best mattress: The guide to a perfect night’s sleep

Whether it’s attending a panel discussion on sleep and travel hosted by hotel expert Juliet Kinsman (former editor-in-chief of Mr & Mrs Smith) or attending a one-to-one sleep consultation with Holistic sleep expert Christine Hansen this is your chance to transform how you sleep – to ensure a dreamy year ahead.

Psst..If your mattress is the problem you might want to take advance of the new year discount Eve are currently offering £100 off the best-selling mattress! Use the code ICE100

Buy now: The Mattress, £349, Eve Sleep

Across the week there will also be fitness classes with Jessica Syke from Fat Buddha Yoga; philosophical debates courtesy of The School of Life and parenting blogger talks to help parents sleep struggles. Not forgetting food and drink the Corner Room restaurant will feature an ‘eve perfect start’ brunch option. The Town Hall Bar menu will feature a slumber-inducing cocktail, delish!

Book your tickets now: The Sleep Suite by Eve

Video Of The Week

The Sleep Suite by Eve Sleep event is taking place in a luxury Suite at the Town Hall Hotel and Apartments in Bethnal Green London, from Monday 29th January to Friday 2nd February.