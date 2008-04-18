The four branches of Express Bi-Folding Doors are like nothing you've seen before!

There are countless reasons why we might fall out of love with our homes. Perhaps it’s poor access to the garden. Or running out of living space as the kids grow. Or even something as simple as a lack of light. The question is, who do you turn to when things go sour?

If your relationship with your property is one the rocks, we suggest you visit one of Express Bi-Folding Doors’ inspirational new showrooms. Filled with true-to-life displays and styled roomsets, they showcase the transformative effects of different glazing solutions – and will help you to find a way to fall back in love with your own home.

Get ready for a unique in-store experience

Express has four branches in locations across the UK, including Glasgow, Redhill, Romford and Leeds. And if you’re expecting the usual set-up of dull stands and panel after panel of glass, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Every store has its own unique displays – and we think the company’s flagship store in Leeds is especially impressive.

Called ‘The Home Space’, it’s the largest showroom of its kind in Europe. It features three full showhouse builds, kitted out with Express’ architectural innovations. From fully fitted kitchens to paved and planted gardens, the roomsets feel so much like home, you might even be tempted to bring your slippers.

See how glass can make a difference

Stroll through the experiential displays and you’ll discover lots of ways to make a change for the better. ‘Spaces to Breathe’ are all about providing light and room to grow, and maximising views of the garden. And ‘Extra Rooms for Living’ shows how you can bridge the gap between your indoor and outdoor spaces – essentially turning your garden into a full-blown living space.

Invest in quality

Express is the UK’s largest specialist manufacturer and installer of aluminium bi-folding and sliding doors. Set up by a father-and-son team and still managed and owned by the family, the company just celebrated its 10th birthday and now employs more than 200 people. As the name suggests, Express has some impressive expertise in bi-folding doors. But it’s also expanded into bespoke windows and roofing systems.

Everything it does boasts the latest design innovations and superb energy efficiency. Its state-of-the-art facility ensures your project is kept on track and fulfilled on time, as all its glazing is manufactured here in the UK.

Before you head to your nearest branch, it’s well worth checking out the Express Bi-Folding Doors website. It’s brimming with case studies showing just what the company can offer – from sliding doors to bespoke glass roof designs. You’ll also be able to see joint projects with sister company Express in the Home, which specialises in fitted kitchens, bedrooms and interiors.

Visit expressbifolds.co.uk to request a brochure and find your nearest showroom or call 0800 121 4809.

You’ll never look at windows in the same way again!