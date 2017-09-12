No fear, the hilarious paint names will not be affected!

The masterminds behind the eccentrically named ‘Elephant’s Breath’, ‘Dead Salmon’ and ‘Cabbage White’ paints have made a big announcement regarding the composition of their popular paints. Fortunately it has nothing to do with the weird and wonderful names of their paint colours!

Paint and wallpaper company Farrow & Ball has announced that it has changed its winning paint formula to make it even easier to apply. Gareth Hayfield, head of research and technical developments at the firm, told the Telegraph that up to 20 per cent more pigment has been added to the famous paint pots to improve their opacity.

In 2010, the company made the decision to go green and discontinue their range of oil based paints, replacing them with eco-friendly water based finishes. Unfortunately, the manufacturer has received criticism recently from interior designers and decorators, who complained that the paint was difficult to apply.

But Mr Hayfield suggested the company was not prepared to revert back to oil-based paint just to make it easier to apply. He told the Telegraph: ‘We could go down the route of making the paint much thicker to apply again, but if we do that we get more mottling and it doesn’t give the premium look that we’re going for.’

And premium is exactly what the company represents. For 70 years Farrow & Ball has prided itself on providing deluxe paint ‘brimming with only the finest ingredients’, and this looks set to continue for a long time to come.

All this leaves us to question is: could there be more shades in the near-future pipeline? Share with us your weirdest and wackiest ideas for future paint names in the comments box below!