Fearne Cotton’s house is every bit as cool as you might expect! When it comes to fashion choices, Fearne is fearless, and never afraid to stand out – it’s therefore no surprise her home decor is just as quirky.

The TV presenter lives in London with her musician husband, Jesse Wood, and their two children, Rex and Honey. The characterful house dates back to around 1850, providing the perfect backdrop for an array of vintage trinkets.

Fearne’s happy home is a haven of calm filled with eclectic homewares that ooze effortless style.

At home with Fearne and family

Fearne has an eclectic personal style that’s hard for others to emulate. Her home is very much of the same vein – everything feels unique and personal. Throughout the house, neutral walls display quirky works of art that bring plenty of personality.

Ferne possesses a knack for mixing old and new and making it feel completely current. Her bedroom is home to many vintage-style pieces, from ornate gilded mirrors to an upholstered French bed.

The recipe for a Happy home

The kitchen is the heart of this busy family home. Fearne is an avid baker, and unsurprisingly her kitchen is fabulous. The built-in units are cream with wooden worktops, and there’s one huge cupboard painted in dusky pink.

Post run stretch with a little help from redheadbedhead A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Feb 3, 2018 at 12:39am PST

It’s not all bake and no play in this family kitchen. Is that the secret to a happy family home?

I av made a cake #chocachoca #dontdropthecake A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Apr 29, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

Showing off her talent for finding statement pieces, the kitchen boasts beautiful vintage-style plates and glassware.

Nuff chuffed buff super fluff muffins A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Never one to do things by half #pinkoverload A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on May 3, 2018 at 1:53am PDT

Furniture choices add character. Fearne confidently mixes country-style wooden tables with colourful upholstered armchairs.

Peaceful bedtimes 🤨 A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:16am PST

The house features lots of black-and-white framed portraits of famous faces.

Dad and son yoga #yogababies #yogisunday A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Ferne’s down-to-earth attitude is what makes her so likeable! We love that she didn’t feel the need to perfect this candid family snap by removing the clothes airer. Bravo.

The period home oozes character with thanks to wall panelling and stripped-back original floorboards.

The bedroom features an original fireplace, with a beautifully ornate surround. The mantelpiece provides the perfect ledge for displaying family photos and trinkets.

Off out #secretproject #comingsoon A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:30am PST

A turquoise dresser adds a burst of vibrant colour to the neutral kitchen scheme.

Keep up to date with all the latest going on in Fearne’s happy home on Instagram @fearnecotton