Looking to refresh your home for the new year ahead? These top tips from a Feng shui expert provide easy and affective ideas to help restore balance and welcome positive energy into your home.

The beginning of a new year signifies the perfect time for change, a fresh start for resolutions of bettering ourselves and enriching the lives we lead. There’s no better place to start than in our own homes, using the power of Feng shui.

This ancient art studies the flow and movement of energy within a space, purposefully guiding it to offer the greatest benefit those within it.

‘Feng shui aims to achieve balance in your living space and maximise your potential for success in all areas of your life’ says Priya Sher, Feng Shui expert and Nectar Life Hacks Host, ‘Its principles maintain that we live in harmony with our environment. Homes are a reflection of their occupants. If any part is missing, neglected or has negative energy then this is reflected in the life of its occupant.’

Here are Priya’s top 10 tips for practising Feng shui

1. Present a perfect entrance

The front door should be in perfect condition as it represents wealth. To draw the energy to your front door place a beautiful plant and light either side of the door.

2. Declutter your hallway

The hall represents opportunities, therefore, ensure it’s kept clutter-free so that the energy can circulate. Conseal coats and shoes inside a closed cupboard, so they don’t stagnate the energy. To activate the beneficial chi in the hall place a beautiful mirror and fresh flowers. Fresh flowers instantly uplift the energy of a space.

3. Rearrange the furniture

Ensure that furniture for the living room is in proportion to the space. Do not block any doors with furniture and position the main sofa against a wall to provide support. To activate wealth energy place a lamp in the corner of the room (diagonally opposite the room door).

4. Cook with love

The kitchen is a vital space as its energy represents nourishment and relationship harmony for the occupants. Ensure that you don’t place the sink and cooker opposite each other as that can lead to arguments between couples, as it creates a water and fire crash. The colours in the kitchen are also an important consideration- avoid too much black and red as that also causes a fire and water crash.

5. Feed the soul

The dining room or table is an important consideration in Feng shui as it provides a space where you can concentrate mindfully on what you are eating. In Feng Shui we consider the dining space to relate with the spleen which relates to the element Earth, which in traditional Chinese medicine is concerned with digestion. To optimise the energy in this space place a mirror on the wall to reflect the dining table and place fresh flowers on the table.

6. Improve sleep

To encourage a restful sleep the bedrooms must be a light neutral colour and the beds must have a headboard and be positioned with the headboard against a wall. Ideally, the bed must not be in line with the bedroom door. Place bedside tables either side of the bed to provide support. Place curvy lamps and lightly fragranced candles on the bedside table to introduce some romantic energy.

7. Scrub up well

The bathroom must always be kept clean with the door closed and toilet lid down. This is the room in which wealth may get drained, so introduce some plants in the bathroom, as plants soak in water which slows the flow of wealth draining away.

8. Tend to the garden

The front garden represents your future so ensure it is always kept beautiful. Plant beautiful flowers and plants and always keep it tidy.

The back garden represents both health and wealth for the occupants so ensure it is always kept in good condition. The boundaries and fences must always be well maintained to provide support for your home.