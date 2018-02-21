First-time buyer? Find out what furniture you should spend your money on!

Can you tick these furniture buys of your list?

Becoming a homeowner for the first time is exciting and thrilling, but it can also be daunting. There are so many things to remember and tick off the list, including the furniture and ways to accessorise the home and bring it to life. But, which furniture is essential, and should we spend a little more time and money on?

What furniture should you be investing in

We spoke to a variety of industry experts to find out what exactly should be on the furniture checklist for first time buyers, including items that should be bought straight away and others that can wait a while. Here, they share their top tips on essential pieces of furniture and the accessories to match.

1. A bed that can stand the test of time

‘Investing in a good quality bed that will stand the test of time is really important for new homeowners. It may seem a large sum of money up front, but it is most definitely worth it. There are so many options out there, meaning there is something for every style of home. Additionally, a good quality mattress is equally important. Extra comfort during the night helps with a better sleep which makes for a healthier and happier min,’ says Jonathan Warren, director at online bed retailer, Time 4 Sleep.

2. A comfortable and sturdy sofa

First time buyers are often limited when it comes to money so it’s important to prioritise key pieces of furniture. The living room is an area of the home we spend most of our time, so it’s worth investing in a good quality, comfortable sofa.

‘When it comes to choosing a new sofa, always consider the size and shape of your room and measure the space carefully. There are so many shapes and combinations available there’s something to suit every space. A corner sofa might be a better solution for a smaller room than a three and two seater sofa as it will create the illusion of more floor space, or a stylish recliner sofa may provide you that added put-your-feet-up luxury that can be neatly hidden away afterwards. Above all, do your research and choose a sofa that will work well with your living room shape and lifestyle, and that will ultimately help you sit back and relax at the end of the day. And, to help budget and spread the costs make the most of finance offers,’ says Simon Nicholson, Furniture Buying Director at sofa and carpet specialist, ScS.

3. The perfect accessories to complement your scheme

Choosing home accessories is one of the most exciting parts about moving into your first house, as the right homeware can add a personal touch and really transform the space.

Video Of The Week

‘Spend time thinking about what kind of style you’d like to incorporate into your home to ensure that all accessories complement each other. It’s always a good idea to style one room at a time too, considering each room a project in itself so that you can focus all your attention on completing it without feeling overwhelmed. Before you start shopping, make a list of essential homeware items so that you know how to prioritise your money. For example, items such as blinds, curtains and lighting are much more important than cushions and throws,’ says Paul McGuiness, Owner at Terry’s Fabrics.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

What furniture will you be investing in?