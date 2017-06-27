Flamingos, pineapples, cacti and watermelon are this year’s summer garden party heroes

John Lewis are reporting record high sales, up 150% on last year, for all things garden party related for this summer. Here's what your garden party needs to stay on trend in 2017...

Flamingos were the big accessories for garden parties in 2016 but fear not, if you stocked up on pink loveliness the trend is still going strong this year only there are some new key characters to look out for; palm trees, cacti, lobsters, pineapples and watermelons. Basically this year the garden party is a totally topical mix of all things kitsch and we love it!

Lisa Rutherford, seasonal buyer for John Lewis tells us, ‘This season it’s all about the bright and the colourful. We know that more customers are entertaining this summer than in previous years, and we’ve already seen huge demand for items to make outdoor spaces pop and create that Instagram moment.’

For inspiration check out our top garden party ideas

Get the party started in style! The John Lewis Tiki Bar is proving to be hugely popular already this summer, it’s easy to see why…imagine the wow factor of serving guests rum based cocktails from this exotic-themed drinking establishment, all in the comfort of your own garden. The vibe instantly transports you to some tropical beach bar far far away, without the hefty price tag of long-haul airfares. John lewis has literally thought of everything to fully immerse yourself into the tropics, even selling faux Palm trees for decoration!

Buy Now: Wicker Rattan Tiki Bar with 2 Stools and 2 Chairs, £500, John Lewis

Buy Now: Decorative Palm Tree, (was £130) now £65, John Lewis

MPU 01 Desktop

Cactus motifs are decorating all manner of party accessories, we love these quirky plates & napkins – perfect for alfresco dining this summer…

Buy Now: Desert in bloom Paper Plates, £1.95 set of 8; Napkins, £1.95 set of 20, both Dot Com Gift Shop

You’d have to have been living in a cave to miss the pool float phenomenon that took hold last year. This fun inflatable accessory is showing no signs of going away anytime soon, as more and more fabulous designs are being brought to life; lobsters, watermelon slices, pineapples, swans and flamingos are all hot favourites for summer 2017.

Admittedly not many of us are fortunate enough to own a swimming pool but we say embrace the float anyway! When not on holiday you could try squeezing one into a paddling pool, enjoy it as a garden party prop accessory or possibly a super comfy recliner for guests (no heels allowed naturally).

Buy Now: Sunnylife Luxe Floats, from £23, John Lewis

MPU 02

A firm favourite on social media is the almighty flamingo pool float, and this year it’s been given a shiny makeover with a rather fancy Rose Gold finish #flamingofloat



Buy Now: Sunnylife Luxe Float Inflatable Flamingo, £58, John Lewis

If you’re looking to add a pretty touch to party proceedings paper decorations can go a long way to help. There are so many different designs of paper decorations that are cheap and more than cheerful, you don’t need many to make a real impact either.

For tips on how to decorate check out summer party ideas to impress your friends

This generous paper pineapple decoration could be used on its own as a table centrepiece or surrounded by colourful balloons and smaller paper honeycomb balls to add more impact.

Buy Now: Honeycomb Pineapple Decoration, £2.09, Amazon

The unpredictable British weather is set to be soggy this week, so now is the perfect time to get online shopping for all your tropical buys ready for the sun to return.