Set within four acres of beautiful grounds in rural Buckinghamshire, this country home oozes English charm. From its architecture and interior design to its stunning location, Wickenden is a quintessentially British country home in every way.

The impressive residence overlooks Taplow village cricket ground, where Terry Wogan used to be cricket club president. During his time there, Sir Terry hosted three annual celebrity matches with the likes of Michael Parkinson and Tony Blackburn participating, among others.

The front door is flanked by two stone pillars in the shape of cricket stumps, and these subtle and light-hearted cricket references continue charmingly throughout the house.

A heavy timber front door opens to a grad reception hall, with doors leading off to the kitchen, dining room. drawing room, study and snug.

The kitchen is fitted with handmade oak units, topped with granite and wooden work surfaces. The exposed brick here and throughout the property mimics the traditional brick and tile country home exterior.

The grand vaulted drawing room with double height bay windows offers perfect views across the cricket ground. In fact, there are fantastic views of the cricket ground from many rooms throughout the house, so this is definitely one for cricket fans.

An oak carved staircase leads upstairs to a galleried landing area. The expansive home boasts five bedrooms. One of these is the master suite with an en suite and dressing area, while two more are also en suite with dressing areas. The master suite has French doors leading out to a balcony with views across the cricket field.

There is also a family bathroom and a sauna – how luxurious!

If the house wasn’t impressive enough already, check out its grounds. There’s a terrace, formal lawns, clipped hedgerows, vegetable and herb gardens, a croquet lawn, koi pond and a wildflower meadow.

The home also comes with its very own cricket pavilion – the perfect spot for enjoying a picnic while watching the cricket.

The property is available for £4.35million through Savills.

At only 36 minutes from central London, this is worth commuting for…