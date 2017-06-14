The five-bed Chelsea property has had a few famous occupants – one even kept penguins in the garden!

Beatrix Miller, the unflappable editor of British Vogue from 1964 to 1986, lived in this London home for more than 40 years. Beatrix, who many deem responsible for transforming Vogue into the successful fashion bible we know today, rented the ground floor studio from a friend. It’s situated in Mulberry Walk, a prestigious Chelsea street that Sir Laurence Olivier once called home.

More celebrity houses: Step inside Angelina Jolie’s new $25million home in Los Angeles.

The extremely private Miller rarely attended parties and never appeared on television. She did, however, host glamorous soirées at her elegant studio at 5 Mulberry Walk, where her guests mingled with the darlings of fashion, the literary elite and young royals.

After decorating inspiration? Check out these Living room ideas

The Grade II-listed property was designed in 1913 by Clifton Robert Davy for Baron Arild Rosenkrantz. Baron Rosenkrantz was an eminent Danish sculptor and painter who specialised in stained glass. He was famous for producing stained-glass windows for Claridge’s Hotel, Berkeley Castle, and Tiffany’s in New York. One of his works – depicting his coat of arms – can be found above the entrance to the house.

MPU 01 Desktop

Mannerist in style, the home is spread out over four floors. There are three reception rooms, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a 32ft private garden, a precious central London parking space and a roof terrace.

On the ground floor is a studio apartment – originally Rosenkrantz’s sculpture studio – plus an apartment that was used by his assistant, and a painting studio (now a lavish drawing room). The second floor was once accommodation for Baron Rosenkrantz and his wife.

It’s hardly surprising that the home has attracted so many notable and colourful characters over the years. One of these was Marion ‘Joe’ Carstairs, a wealthy British powerboat racer. Known for her eccentric and flamboyant lifestyle, Carstairs kept several penguins in the garden, which were later donated to London Zoo.

Lara Askew, sales negotiator at Russell Simpson, says ‘5 Mulberry Walk has barely changed since 1958, so it’s highly likely that its purchaser will want to bring the interiors up to date. It would be great to see a buyer that appreciates the property’s colourful history and can transform it into a home befitting the exceptional style of Beatrix Miller.’

MPU 02

John Waters, Partner at Knight Frank, adds ‘This is one of very few original double artist studios to be found in Chelsea. The house has barely changed from the specification of Baron Arild Rosenkrantz, and it offers not only two incredible studio rooms but also the opportunity to create a wonderful family home. Its originality makes this an amazing property.’

Love period properties? Explore this detached Victorian house

Conveniently located just off the King’s Road and the Fulham Road, the house is on the market for a cool £8,950,000. The lucky future owners will be spoilt for choice with all the prestigious restaurants, boutiques and member’s clubs nearby. We wonder if another celebrity might snap it up?