Funniest excuses when calling in sick after the Christmas party revealed!

'I forgot to put the washing machine on, I’ve got no clean clothes'...yes that really is one example of the funniest excuses used to get out of a days work. Are you guilty of telling any of these little white lies?

The annual Christmas party is one of the most highly anticipated events in the calendar, with many workers using it as a chance to let their hair down. But what happens when it all goes a bit too far, with colleagues are left embarrassed by their antics or too hungover to make it into work the following day?

A new survey of 1,000 UK workers, conducted by TeamSport looked into the best, worst and frankly hilarious excuses workers have given when calling in sick the day following the office Christmas party.

A whopping one in ten office workers admit to calling in sick the day after their Christmas party, are you one of them? Of those who owned up to calling in sick, a staggering 60 per cent were honest enough to admit it was because they were simply too hungover.

Interestingly, the reasons for calling in sick were very different between male and female respondents. Women didn’t want to attend work the next day, as they had embarrassed themselves at the party – 12 per cent compared to six per cent of men, or they argued with a colleague 10 per cent versus six per cent of men.

The stories used to explain to the boss why they couldn’t come in the next day included being stricken down with food poisoning (16 per cent), feeling sick (11 per cent), a sudden case of a mystery stomach bug (5 per cent) and a broken down car (3 per cent).

Here’s a pick of some of the best worst excuses – we don’t advise using any of these;

‘I forgot to put the washing machine on, I’ve got no clean clothes’

‘I won’t be able to make it to the office this morning, I’ve bruised my brain’

‘Sorry I can’t come in today. I’ve swallowed a spider’

‘I won’t be in the office today; my ears are sore from the music at the party last night’

As far as excuses go these get an A for comedy but no prise for anything else.

The report also considered the differences between industries, highlighting the worst culprits for calling in sick. These were Information technology 24 per cent; Business, consulting and management 19 per cent; Creative arts and design 18 per cent; Property and construction 12 per cent and Engineering 12 per cent. Marketing and PR, along with HR and Recruitment were the troopers who made it in – reporting only 3 per cent of employees calling in sick.

Dominic Gaynor, managing director of TeamSport Indoor Karting says, ‘Our research into the best and worst excuses for calling in sick is rather amusing. It’s particularly interesting to take a look at the differences between each industry.

‘We’re encouraging businesses to consider other ways to celebrate Christmas with their employees.’ explains Dominic, ‘ Exciting days out such as a day at the go-karting track are not only great team-building exercises, but they’re also really fun. Plus, avoiding a party fuelled by alcohol means there is less opportunity for workers to come up with these bizarre excuses and call in sick.”

Video Of The Week

Surely one or two glasses of mulled wine after team-building exercises is allowed though right?!