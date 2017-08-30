Is this the garden play house of every child’s dreams?

This wooden play house has been built by doting and practical father for his two young daughters, and it's good enough to live in

If listed in the property pages, the advert for this incredible DIY wooden play house might read as follows: ‘Impressive, detached, timber cladded, two-storey, one bedroom, All-American home. Surrounded by extensive grounds, trees and wildlife. Exterior boasts both ground floor veranda and 1st floor balcony. Private bridge with views connects house to outdoor exercise zone. Internally, the practical interior floor-plan consists of modern kitchen diner, comfortable lounge and mezzanine bedroom area.’

But actually you read right, this beautiful building is not a sought-after family home about to go on the housing market but in fact an incredible garden wooden play-house complete with climbing wall, swing area and slide. It’s been built by a talented American contractor called Adam Boyd of ATB Building Group. And he’d be happy to build one for you too. If you live in the Detroit area of the USA that is.

Designed and created for this two young daughters, Mr Boyd has gone all out to build a whimsical, wow-factor playhouse that is sure to make his girls the envy of all their friends.

Outside, trendy teal-green cladding looks smart against fresh white window frames while the veranda and balcony are kept stylishly natural. Hanging ferns on the balcony and potted flowers on the porch only add to its luxurious and homely look. The girls can play for hours on the natural wooden bridge ‘extension’ complete with winding tunnel slide, swings, climbing wall and net ladders.

Inside, the playhouse continues its draw-dropping appeal ready for plenty of imaginative play. The colourful kitchen diner has a sugary pink and pretty purple colour scheme.

After dinner, the girls can relax upstairs in their pretty lounge or get creative on the well lit (yes, that’s an electric light) chalk-board wall.

If all that art, or outdoor play gets tiring. Up the traditional wooden ladder stairs, an elavated mezzanine bedroom / den is waiting with cuddly toys to cosy up with.

The attention to detail has not been spared in this fabulous play house, and Adam Boyd most probably hopes it will give his luckiest girls hours of outdoor play for years to come as he has lovingly marked his masterpiece for them to remember what a super DIY dad they have.

To see more pictures of the fabulous garden play house Adam Boyd has built visit his business Facbook page @ATBBuildinginc

We can’t wait to see what inspirational space he might build next…