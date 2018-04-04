Is gardening the new yoga?

Green fingered Brits are burning a whopping 51,428 calories a year – by gardening.

The study, by leading online retailer Argos, found that the average green-fingered adult spends almost five more hours a week working out compared to the less green-fingered.

Regular gardeners spend 35 minutes on average a week weeding – equating to 632 calories burned a month, or the equivalent of two Big Macs.

How many calories do gardening tasks burn?

35 minutes of weeding – 158 calories

35 minutes of mowing the lawn – 200 calories

29 minutes of potting plants – 131 calories

27 minutes of digging – 137 calories

17 minutes of raking – 63 calories

79 minutes of other garden work – 300 calories

Total: 989 calories per week, over 52 weeks – 51,428 calories a year

Surprisingly, although mowing the lawn might be considered more of a routine domestic chore than a full workout, adults are shedding an impressive 5.7 calories a minute pacing up and down the garden, and with Brits on average mowing for more than half an hour each week, that adds up to a whopping 10,400 calories melted each year.

In addition to shedding pounds, the research found that gardening has a proven impact on wider wellbeing.

In total, gardening enthusiasts spend 4.5 hours a week outside in their gardens, compared to just 18 minutes for their non-gardening counterparts.

78 per cent of gardeners claimed that pottering around the garden reduced their stress levels and more than half (57 per cent) claimed it gave them a greater sense of well-being. What’s more, 80 per cent of regular gardeners claimed they slept better than usual after gardening.

As a result of the findings, a Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) has been developed by TV gardening expert David Domoney in partnership with Argos.

The initiative is inspired by the Government’s five-a-day guidelines for eating, the RDA for gardening is 30 minutes a day.

Gardening expert David Domoney said: ‘Most people enjoy working in their garden because it gives them a mental boost. Digging, tilling and planting can be extremely therapeutic, and gives people a chance to think whilst working outside, which is enjoyable in its own right.

But we were surprised to see just how much physical exertion it takes to do certain garden tasks, particularly things like pushing a lawnmower or digging. That’s why I’ve partnered with Argos to encourage the public to get their 30 minutes a day and weed their way to greater wellbeing.’

‘Our research reveals that gardening is a fantastic way to improve both your physical and mental wellbeing with the green-fingered amongst us reporting lower stress levels and more physical activity. That’s why we’ve partnered with garden expert David Domoney to provide people with some easy tips on how to get their recommended 30 minutes a day,’ says Argos Head of Garden Innovation, Jo Blackman.

But what if you don’t have a garden? Allotments are a worthwhile investment, or you can volunteer in your local garden centres, or help tend the garden of an elderly person. Alternatively, try making a living plant wall – you can do this indoors, too.

Are you getting your garden RDA?