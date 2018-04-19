The question is Gary, How Deep Is Your Pool?

News just in – our favourite member of Take That (sorry Mark) has been house hunting in California. And he’s only gone and got himself a fabulous beach house in Santa Monica.

As reported by Variety, multi-millionaire Gary and his family have snapped up the LA property for $5.08million. With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for the music maestro, wife Dawn and his three children, Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and Daisy, nine.

The property comes unfurnished. We wonder whether Gary and Dawn will ‘Have a Little Patience…’ and take their time to dress the rooms, or fill the whole place straightaway?

You open the front door straight in to this spacious reception room, which boasts some stunning lighting and a pale hardwood floor. Could this be a good spot for Gary’s grand piano?

All the fixtures and fittings are brand new – including the white kitchen cabinetry and marble and granite worktops. Save the luxury Wolf range cooker, most of the appliances are hidden behind closed doors, making for a sleek and stylish space.

It Only Takes A Minute to get to the next large reception room. Bifold doors lead out to a deck and pool area – it really is a fabulous house for entertaining.

On to the master bedroom now, which has a balcony looking over the pool and sunny Santa Monica beyond. Gary needs to Relight that Fire!

The spacious bathroom is the stuff of dreams. We’re sure Gary will be making the most of the walk-in shower, possibly re-enacting the Pray video…

And finally, we reach the property’s pièce de résistance – a stunning swimming pool with its own cabana and BBQ.

We’re ‘Sure, So Sure’ that this will make a fabulous family home for the Barlows!