Could It Be Magic? Gary Barlow’s house in Santa Monica is certainly something special

By

The question is Gary, How Deep Is Your Pool?

News just in – our favourite member of Take That (sorry Mark) has been house hunting in California. And he’s only gone and got himself a fabulous beach house in Santa Monica.

As reported by Variety, multi-millionaire Gary and his family have snapped up the LA property for $5.08million. With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for the music maestro, wife Dawn and his three children, Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and Daisy, nine.

Gary-Barlow's-house-1

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

The property comes unfurnished. We wonder whether Gary and Dawn will ‘Have a Little Patience…’ and take their time to dress the rooms, or fill the whole place straightaway?

Gary-Barlow's-house-2

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

You open the front door straight in to this spacious reception room, which boasts some stunning lighting and a pale hardwood floor. Could this be a good spot for Gary’s grand piano?

Gary-Barlow's-house-5

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

All the fixtures and fittings are brand new – including the white kitchen cabinetry and marble and granite worktops. Save the luxury Wolf range cooker, most of the appliances are hidden behind closed doors, making for a sleek and stylish space.

Gary-Barlow's-house-4

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

It Only Takes A Minute to get to the next large reception room. Bifold doors lead out to a deck and pool area – it really is a fabulous house for entertaining.

Gary-Barlow's-House-7

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

On to the master bedroom now, which has a balcony looking over the pool and sunny Santa Monica beyond. Gary needs to Relight that Fire!

Gary-Barlow's-house-9

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

The spacious bathroom is the stuff of dreams. We’re sure Gary will be making the most of the walk-in shower, possibly re-enacting the Pray video…

Gary-Barlow's-house-10

Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

And finally, we reach the property’s pièce de résistance – a stunning swimming pool with its own cabana and BBQ.

We’re ‘Sure, So Sure’ that this will make a fabulous family home for the Barlows!

