This sweet Devon cottage had some very small, tired-looking rooms. Despite a very tight budget, George and his team managed to transform the place with bold colour and a mix of modern and traditional statement furniture.

It’s our favourite makeover of the series, if only because there’s nothing more satisfying than making the most of small spaces. Much of this room’s success boils down to a clever use of paint. And by opening up the fireplace, removing the sofa and adding a window seat, extra room is created without compromising on character – or places to sit. Incidentally, is anyone else in love with that concave mirror?

A Victorian semi in Manchester

Layout problems were one of the key issues in this potentially spacious home. The kitchen – originally sandwiched between a living room and dining room – just wasn’t working for the family, so George has created this amazing kitchen-diner at the front of the house.

There are so many ideas to steal from this room. We love the way the walls have been painted deep orange up to the level of the kitchen base units, introducing colour but not overwhelming the rest of the look. And how cute is that black period-style radiator?

A 1930s Art Deco Bungalow in Newquay

How do you turn a boxy bedroom with an ugly uPVC window into something special? Here’s how!

You start with new window frames to set off that incredible view, and then you embrace the property’s Art Deco style through its furniture. That bronze palm tree in the corner is quite incredible! And the rest of the house isn’t too shabby either…

Inspirational stuff, we think you’ll agree. And if it’s got you thinking about renovating your own home, perhaps you’d like to apply to take part in the next series of George’s show? To get in touch with the team, email info@amazingproductions.co.uk to be sent an application form, or visit http://amazingproductions.co.uk/take-part/ for more info.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll be featuring your home in our next round up.