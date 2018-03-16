The quirky knit-effect range has been a particular hit on Instagram

The new bunny range at George Home is putting a spring in everyone’s step in-time for Easter. Whether you’ve got the whole family over for the Easter break or you’re just planning on taking it easy and pottering around the garden, there’s no reason you can’t bring some of that seasonal spirit inside…

Buy now: Natural Bunny Print Cushion, £6, George Home

We all love dressing our homes for the festive season but these Easter decorating ideas prove that the first bank holiday of the year can be every bit as special. Children and adults alike will simply adore these animal-themed range.

Buy now: Knit-Effect Bunny-shaped Mug, £3.50, George Home

We adore this cute knit-effect mug. Who wouldn’t like to drink their coffee out of this quirky piece?

Buy now: Bunny Print Coasters, set of 8, £7; Bunny Print Placemats, set of 4, £5; George Home

Buy now: Rabbit Head Ornament, £6, George Home

Buy now: Bunny Print Tea Towels, £4, George Home

The delightful range includes mugs, teapots, cushions, ornaments, table cloths, mats, coasters and even snug sleepwear.

Customers are going hopping mad for the range which has seen over 10.5k customers interest on-line tagging friends and sharing their bunny-themed products with the world.

The release of family-film Peter Rabbit today coincides perfectly with this fun collection. Just don’t drive yourself hopping mad trying to collect the lot.

As you can see, Instagram has gone a tad bunny crazy this Easter, and why not?

Make sure you stock up on your favourite Easter home accessories before the big day on Sunday 1st April, 2018!