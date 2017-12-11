FlowerBe, the creative flower company that delivers beautifully curated flowers right to your door, has all you need to create Christmas flower displays to wow your festive guests

Flowers and foliage really come into their own at this time of year – ’tis the season to be bold and get creative with how we can use Christmas flowers to fill our homes with seasonal cheer. FlowerBe has Christmas all wrapped up thanks to the Christmas Market Special selection boxes, available to order straight to your door from now until 31st December.

The seasonal selection boxes include a mixture of festive favourites Noblis pine, Eucalyptus, Pussy Willow and Reindeer Moss, along with waxed apples, cinnamon and star details, all loose and ready for you to get creative.

If you think it’s are best left to the florist think again, the flowers come with a handy booklet packed full of inspiration to help you create mantelpiece arrangements, table settings and additional decorations to dress your home.

Love seasonal flowers? Read How to care for a Christmas poinsettia

‘For our Christmas selections we have chosen flowers, foliage and additional decorative elements that allow you to create a truly festive home,’ explains Lisa Roberts, co-founder of FlowerBe, ‘with ideas for the mantelpiece, table settings and decorations for a full sensory Christmas experience’.

Buy now: Christmas Market Special, £25, FlowerBe (get 25% with code XMAS25)

This one box can help create these three following flower displays…

1.Pine table runner

Lisa advises. ‘Cut side shoots off your large pine branch and snake these down the centre of the table. Arrange cinnamon sticks, either as singles or bundled, and pine cones in amongst the foliage. Next, place the golden apples and stars within the arrangement. The aim is to create depth and height along the length of your centrepiece. Finish the centrepiece with a fine dusting of Reindeer moss.’

2. Mantelpiece display

The same foliage placed on a narrow tray creates a beautiful display for the mantelpiece. Lisa explains, ‘Candlelight is the unsung hero here – natural spacing between the pine allows for masses of tea light votives as well as tall candle sticks.’ For safety reasons, never leave a candle unattended.

3. Hanging foliage arrangement

Video Of The Week

Take a small handful of the pine stems, a sprig of eucalyptus and a single golden apple and fasten them with a piece of twine or string. Dress with a bow and as simple as that you have mini arrangements to dress doorhandles, hang from dining chairs or use as place settings for seasonal parties.

Feeling inspired? Where will you be decorating with seasonal foliage this year?